On Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., the developer of the future Gratigny Industrial Park 15 in Opa-locka will host a special job fair exclusively for qualified city residents. The fair will be held at Sherbondy Village Community Center, located at 215 Perviz Ave., in Opa-locka.
Prologis is developing Gratigny 15 – 246,673 square feet of new industrial space – and is offering employment opportunities that include project management, mechanics, roofing, carpentry, general labor and much more.
Companies attending the job fair in hopes of filling a variety of construction-related jobs will include Link Construction Group, Bryant Electric, D&D Welding & Fabrication, PRC Roofing, Wiginton Fire Systems, Woodland Tint Up and Redland Company
The job fair is being held in collaboration with the city of Opa-locka.