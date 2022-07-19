Denver-based Avanti Residential has acquired Soleste Grand Central, a relatively new 360-unit luxury apartment building in Overtown that held its grand opening to great fanfare in November 2021.
Avanti purchased the Class A multifamily community at 218 NW 8th St. for $181 million from The Estate Companies.
Located within the boundaries of the Southwest Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (SEOPW CRA), the building dedicates 80 of its 360 homes – 36 studios, 30 one bedroom/one bathroom and 14 two bedroom/two bathroom residences – at 60% of the area median income, which is $37,980 for one person and $54,240 for a four-person family. The AMI for Miami-Dade County is $61,000.
“Someone at 60% AMI might be paying $1,200 a month and living next door to someone paying $2,5000 to $3,000,” SEOPW CRA executive director James McQueen told The Miami Times in December 2021.
“If you walked into an apartment of someone at 60% AMI, they have the same cabinetry, same amenities. You couldn't tell the difference [between workforce housing units and those at market price],” McQueen added.
In contrast to households with incomes that are at or below the poverty line, workforce housing is generally defined as housing that is affordable for middle-income service workers such as police officers, teachers, firefighters and nurses.
When asked why only 20% of the building had been allocated to workforce housing, District 3 County Commissioner Keon Hardemon said it was a compromise to bring in a mixture of income into Overtown. Developers agreed not to keep the building solely at market rate because the CRA pushed for that – enabling district residents with viable salaries to be able to afford the cost.
“Soleste Grand Central fits perfectly with our investment strategy of acquiring premier lifestyle-forward multifamily communities in prime locations,” said Christian Garner, president and CEO of Avanti Residential, in a news release announcing the acquisition.
Onsite amenities include a fourth-floor resort-style pool and pool deck with shaded cabanas, a fitness center, yoga and spin studios, and a salon. The complex also has a business center that includes individual co-working spaces and a conference room. Other amenities include bike storage and repair, a Bark Park and pet washing station, a curated clubroom, a café and a gaming lounge.
This acquisition is Avanti’s fourth Florida investment in the past year, following major purchases in Boynton Beach, Doral and St. Petersburg. The company has now invested nearly $500 million in the state and continues to actively seek select Class A apartments in this and other key target markets nationwide.
Soleste Grand Central is situated in an Opportunity Zone, an area designated as struggling economically where investment is encouraged through tax breaks.
Brian Zeltsman, director of architecture and development at SEOPW CRA, told The Miami Times last year that developers PTM Partners LLC and Estate Investments Group gave the agency $3 million for the vacant lot – a price he said was below what it was worth – on the condition that units would be reserved for people in the neighborhood who fit AMI. In addition to the land being sold at a reduced rate, developers benefitted from a tax rebate.