A Wednesday morning groundbreaking ceremony at 249 NW 6th St. in Miami will mark the the start of construction on Sawyer’s Walk, a transformative affordable housing and retail development set to rise in the historic Overtown neighborhood.
The Southeast Overtown/ParkWest Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and the Swerdlow Group, led by longtime Miami developer Michael Swerdlow, were hosting the groundbreaking at 11 a.m.
Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez and Chairman of the Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA and City Commissioner Jeffrey Watson, along with the Swerdlow development team, and members of the Overtown CRA were scheduled to participate.
The mixed-use project will add 578 apartments for low-income individuals, and 250,000 square feet of retail space to be occupied by major retail brands such as Target, the Aldi grocery store, Burlington, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less. The development also will feature a public parking garage with 955 spaces, a 25,000-square-foot public plaza, and a City of Miami NET office located on the street level.