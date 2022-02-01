New funding will help two organizations train Black youth to compete for jobs in roles where they are rarely seen.
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and Gang Alternative, both major nonprofit organizations in South Florida with deep roots in the community, will receive $200,000 over two years through Bank of America's Neighborhood Builders grant program. The funding will be used in the organizations' respective youth programs.
“For the past 17 years, the Neighborhood Builders program has been a part of our commitment to invest in nonprofit leadership and advance economic mobility in the communities we serve,” said Kerry Sullivan, president of Bank of America Charitable Foundation, in a statement.
One hundred organizations across 50 communities in the country were selected to benefit from a $22.1 million investment pledge to support nonprofit leadership. The Arsht and Gang Alternative are the only two based in Miami.
The unrestricted grant will go toward Arsht’s Technical Apprenticeship Program, while Gang Alternative will use its share to expand workforce and career development programs for youth.
With a mission to create equity within the theater production industry, Arsht’s program allows young adults between the ages of 18-24 in underrepresented communities to obtain hands-on experience in the field. It is the only certified technical theater program in the state, with a goal of increasing the number of Black professionals in theater production.
“What this money does is, it allows us to enhance our program by opening it up to a new class, increasing wages and offering benefits alongside that,” said Trish Brennan, vice president of human resources for the Arsht. “This is a pathway.”
The apprenticeship is a paid three-year program that runs from October to July each year. Though still fairly new, Brennan says the program has had six apprentices, three of whom are still enrolled.
Because of COVID, program managers have spent two years struggling to keep the program alive while the Arsht was forced to keep its doors closed. The pandemic also postponed the enrollment period for new applicants.
Arsht apprentices spend their first two years in the program being exposed to intensive work in backstage settings. There, they gain experience working with carpentry, lighting, costumes and stage management. Apart from technical theater experience, apprentices are taught life skills such as financial literacy.
“Most of us (in this industry) learned by making mistakes or at times having someone help correct us,” explained Brennan. “What this program does is teach along the way, not only technical but also life skills. There are life skills that are taught along with the skills needed for these types of jobs.”
She says the industry is predominantly made up of white men, with jobs often passed down from the generation before.
“Another thing we found out during COVID is that a lot of the people in the backstage world are retiring or aging out, and finding younger people to fill in is hard to do in the industry,” said Brennan. “That’s why our focus is on recruiting, retaining and teaching young people. What the Arsht Center is doing is trying to open up a pipeline to underserved communities. In 5-8 years, we want the DNA of backstage to look different.”
“Being a minority in a workplace isn’t new to me,” said Ayana Vail, an apprentice in year three of the program. “It just happens to be a fact of my life. Yes, [this is] a male-dominated field, but I was able to have mentors who were all women and people of color so that makes me feel like this is possible.”
Vail came across the apprenticeship program after a monthlong stint at Miami Light Project in technical theater, following a short-lived career in dance. She went from little technical theater experience to a résumé full of projects within the industry, thanks to Arsht.
“Without experience and without people, you can’t really get jobs,” she said, expressing gratitude for how far she’s come through the program. “I feel really great about this grant the center is getting. I wouldn’t want it to stop here because it would be a great disservice since it has done a lot. Everything I’ve benefitted from, I want that for other people.”
Vail says she’s currently on her way into getting into stage management. She already has two stage management gigs under her belt through networking.
“As the art world opens back up post COVID,” said Brennan. “We know and hope that these are going to be coveted employees that land permanent jobs out in the community.”
At Gang Alternative, a similar career training and youth development program will also see an expansion because of Bank of America’s financial support.
“The grant funding that we received from Bank of America is going to be invested into our overall college and career development programming, which is the marriage of positive youth development and workforce,” said Icilda Humes, Gang Alternative chief of staff. “It will allow us to bridge the gap and do a better job of guiding our young people who are already participating in various programs.”
Operating roughly 30 programs out of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, the organization currently has five programs related to workforce development, which include programs for ex-offenders, women, veterans and one offered exclusively offered at correctional institutions.
Humes says the funding will be instrumental in offering resources such as work readiness training, skills training and entrepreneurship development. The goal is to increase college readiness opportunities as well as technical avenues for people seeking work outside of the traditional college education track.
“What we recognize is that there is a lot of interest and a lot of potential for the populations that we work in to be successful entrepreneurs,” she said. “We work with a lot of disadvantaged populations who are very attuned to hustling. They’re great business people because they’ve been raised in an environment that requires them to be strategic thinkers, so why not apply that skill to positive career opportunities?”
The organization will see more individualized services, such as having college and career development specialists at schools to work with youth, and certified teachers and tutors to help with academic enrichment in its after-school program. Other after-school activities will help youth identify career pathways based on their strengths, skill sets and talents. For example, those who are capable of working with their hands, good with technology or animals will receive guidance in developing a career ladder to determine next steps.
Ashley Cole, a senior program manager who oversees the youth development component of Gang Alternative, was identified as the leader to receive access to Bank of America leadership training resources that could help the organization.
“We’ve been serving the community for over 15 years, so I really feel like having this partnership and support from Bank of America is going to help us serve the community and continue to push our mission forward,” said Cole.
“Gang Alternative and The Arsht Center Technical Theater Apprenticeship Program are helping bridge important gaps and expand accessibility for individuals and families to help them chart a path toward economic opportunity and stability,” said Gene Schaefer, Bank of America’s Miami market president. “Programs like Neighborhood Builders helps these organizations grow sustainably and strategically for greater positive impact in the community.”