Drenching rain and flooded streets from the weather system that became Tropical Storm Alex didn’t stop Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Council from holding its 20th annual Pillar Awards Saturday night at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay.
The council paid tribute to community pillars who do great things outside the limelight, frequently without fame or notoriety. Young Pillars were recognized for their academic accomplishments and community service.
Helping the food insecure was a common interest among many of the evening’s honorees, who ranged from business owners and clergy to others in the medical field and nonprofit arena.
“What we try to do is make sure their work impacts Miami-Dade,” said Retha Boone-Fye, the board’s program director. “If it happens it spreads out of Miami-Dade, we make sure they make an impact on the local community more than anywhere else.”
Jason Jenkins, Miami Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs, received the Corporate Pillar Award.
Jenkins is a board member of the Anti-Defamation League of Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow and YMCA Miami.
“We’re blessed and honored to be able to receive this award in terms of corporate community citizenship,” Jenkins said. “It’s not lost to me as a Black man who I’m getting this award from.”
Although some residents of Miami Gardens opposed the recent Formula One race brought to town by Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross, which Jenkins had to defend in his position, the Black Affairs Advisory Board didn’t hold that against him. Instead, it applauded his efforts.
“He tried his best to make sure the African American community was not being marginalized, to the greatest extent that he could,” Boone-Fye said.
She also praised the Dolphins Foundation for feeding people during the pandemic and for working with minority vendors during that effort, which she said kept many Black-owned businesses open.
“I know it had to be hundreds of meals per week,” Boone-Fye said.
The evening’s honorees were selected through a process that begins with the Black Heritage Planning Committee accepting nominees from the community; the Black Affairs Advisory Board makes the final selections.
“Most of the time, we select people who are not necessarily on the forefront,” Boon-Frye said. “They just go about their work. They don’t do it for the recognition; they do it for their hearts.”
Honoree Sarah Amofah, for example, was hired to launch the bedside barcoding medication administration system at Baptist Health’s Homestead Hospital, but now her management role includes informatics and special projects. Amofah co-chairs Baptist Health South Florida’s Medication Safety Accelerated Change Team and she is the coordinator of medication safety and quality.
As president of the United Ghanaians Association of South Florida, Amofah also volunteers at Feeding South Florida, where she sorts, screens and packs food to help the hungry in the community.
“I just see it as not congratulations on a job well done, but more of a reminder to keep on doing what you’re doing and impacting lives,” Amofah said.
Honoree Dr. Lumana Joseph is president and CEO of Lumana Physical Therapy & Wellness Center and chairwoman of the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida.
Joseph has ascended the ranks of the chamber, rising from board member to treasurer to vice chair to chairwoman.
“It is an honor to serve the community,” Joseph said. “Because without the community there is no us.”
She serves on several city of North Miami boards, such as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), board of adjustments, parks and recreation, and the personnel board, where she is vice chair. That’s a role she also holds at the Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce. She is also treasurer of House of New Vision and Hope.
Dr. John McAdory is another 2022 honoree. The physician has served Miami-Dade for more than 45 years, including as president and medical director of First Med Primary Care Associates from 1976 to 2007. During his decades of membership with the National Medical Association, McAdory served as a regional chair, chairman of research and development, and chairman of its judicial council. He also contributed to establishing the Florida State Medical Association.
Dr. Stephanie Russell, the pastor of Our Father’s House of Prayer Ministries Church, also received her due during the Saturday evening ceremony. The Miami Gardens activist was lauded for starting ministries such as Daughters of the Cloth, the Our Father’s House Child Enrichment Center and Our Father’s House Campers.
As a community and clergy organizer with Faith in Florida, Russell mobilizes people around the many struggles facing oppressed populations.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” she said. “So, although they’ve awarded me for the work I have done, I just look forward to the work I’m going to get done.”
Overtown Children & Youth Coalition executive director Graylyn Swilley-Woods, Ph.D., was recognized for her work in organizational development, strategic planning and project implementation. Swilley-Woods has dedicated 25 years to education and community development.
“To much is given, much is also required,” said Able Business Services owner and CEO William Berry, yet another honoree.
Berry has been in business for 22 years, but prior to that worked for more than three decades as a regional administrator with Blind Services. During that time, he created jobs for the visually impaired and was a key figure in placing the first blind person as a computer programmer with Eastern Airlines. He’s also credited with creating a customer service position for the visually impaired in the Social Security Administration.
JoAnn Jeffery McCants received a posthumous Pillar Award for her work as the founding pastor at the New Life Community Outreach Ministries. Among her pastoral duties, McCants was recognized for providing hot meals to the elderly, donating turkeys to families during the holidays and distributing school supplies to children.
“I am emotional,” said her husband, James McCants. “She helped me in various ways through our joint ventures. We fed 2,000 families per week.”
Black Affairs Advisory Board chairman Pierre Rutledge considered the event a rousing success, especially considering the weather.
“I think we’ve done a great thing honoring some of our community pillars as well as our young folks, giving them scholarships and things to take with them as they go on to the next level of higher education,” he said.
College student honorees received scholarships of $1,000. The 2022 Young Pillars include Camrin Thompson, Kevin Cooper, Rochelle M. Michel, Esosa Izevbigie, Jibril Ali Rashid, Yazmin Watson, Lorenzo Nelson, Bryant Church, Zaire Golden and Alden Cross.
“It’s an honor receiving such an award,” said Cooper, an FMU student majoring in aeronautical science. “Especially, it gets to show Black excellence.”