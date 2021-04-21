Efforts to address a dearth of affordable housing in North Miami just got a boost.
Last week a $5.8 million grant was earmarked for Residences at NoMi, a planned residential mixed-use project that will bring 148 senior living apartments and 27 affordable housing units to the community. The funding was unanimously approved by the board of the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA).
“Bringing high-quality affordable housing to North Miami continues to be a priority,” said North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, NMCRA board chairman. “The construction of Residences at NoMi will help the city work toward this goal, while also creating much-needed jobs and providing a significant amount of tax revenue when complete.”
In addition to its 175 residential units, the 130,780-square-foot project will also provide more than 20,000 square feet of retail and office space. NMCRA is offering project developer Trise Development Corporation 50% city tax increment financing (TIF), estimated at $2.4 million, in addition to the grant.
“[This] will be the first new multifamily development project in downtown North Miami in decades,” said Moe Yaghoubi, Trise Development president. “We are excited to work alongside the North Miami CRA to deliver a modern, mixed-use building consisting of retail, market and affordable housing options for seniors that will contribute to the area’s revitalization.”
Residences at NoMi is a joint venture between Trise Development and Miami-based Blue Road Partners, who acquired the 1.9-acre site in 2015 with a plan to transform the former parking lot into much-needed housing for the area. Affordable housing options consist of studios and one- and two-bedroom units. Rents will range from $950-$2,400, depending on unit size and type. The project also includes 230 spaces of parking, with 220 of those in a covered garage and 10 new on-street spaces.
“Through a $5.8 million investment from the North Miami CRA’s infrastructure grant program, Residences at NoMi will bring affordable, market-rate, and senior housing to our community,” said District 2 Commissioner Carol Keys. “The project will also … enhance the public right-of-way to make transportation easier for residents and visitors.”
With a focus on sustainability, Residences at NoMi will provide citywide enhancements including new pedestrian promenades and lush native landscaping, a sheltered bus stop, bike racks, and public art, and will improve existing walkways and paths with new pavers. All improvements will be available and accessible to the public to enjoy.
As an independent governmental agency focused on helping improve North Miami’s quality of life, NMCRA works to support and attract residential living options that include affordable, workforce, market-rate, luxury and mixed-income housing. Residences at NoMi is one of many such projects in the works.