Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is threatening to seize the assets of corporations who have abandoned Russia and nationalize those businesses, leading to untold losses for those companies.
Putin said last week that he favored a plan to “bring in outside management and then transfer these companies to those who want to work.”
A draft law could allow Russian courts to appoint external administrators for companies that cease operations and are at least 25% foreign-owned. If the owners refuse to resume operations or sell, the company’s shares could be auctioned off, the ruling United Russia party has said, calling it “the first step toward nationalization.”
If Putin makes good on his threat, Western brands from Apple and Victoria Secret to Sephora, Estée Lauder, McDonald’s and Starbucks, among hundreds more, could lose all of their investments in Russia.
Some foreign companies suspending their operations, like McDonald’s and cigarette producer Imperial Brands, have made a point of saying they will continue to pay staff even while their workplaces are closed. But that can’t last forever, and economic analysts predict companies will need to decide by the end of summer whether to resume operations or leave entirely.
One voice pushing back against confiscating foreign firms’ assets is billionaire metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin, who compared it to the Russian Revolution of 1917, when Communists took power.
“It would set us back 100 years to 1917 and the consequences of a step like this one – global distrust in Russia by investors – would be felt by us for many decades,” he said on social media last week.
Chris Weafer of Macro-Advisory, a consultancy specializing in Russia, said the Russian government “is adopting a carrot-and-stick approach to foreign business,” with talk of nationalization balanced out with government help for those who stay. A key reason, he said, is the Kremlin’s desire to avoid mass unemployment.
“When it comes to social pressures or potential public backlash, what they understand, I guess, is that people will not take to the streets because they cannot buy a Big Mac,” Weafer said. “But they might take to the streets if they have no job and no income.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki criticized “any lawless decision by Russia to seize the assets of these companies,” saying that it “will ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia.”
“It will compound the clear message to the global business community that Russia is not a safe place to invest and do business,” she said in a tweet, adding that “Russia may also invite legal claims from companies whose property is seized.”
Much of the content for this report was sourced from The Associated Press.