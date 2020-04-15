Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliot. Say their names. And please, acknowledge their collective worth. The trio of Black women are prolific entertainers who each exude music, film and television star power. In an industry collaboration Hollywood won’t soon forget, they flexed their financial muscles to executive-produce the biopic, “The Clark Sisters: first ladies of Gospel.”
Dr. Holly Carter served as a fourth executive-producer to the movie that aired April 11, 2020 on Lifetime television network. A cross-section of fans and social media buzz have given the film rave reviews during a weekend that will be forever remembered as the era of social distance restraint due to COVID-19, and an Easter weekend stripped of normalcy.
Filmed in Toronto, “The Clark Sisters” is based on the true story of five, pioneering siblings who are credited with bringing Gospel to the mainstream. Their single, “You Brought the Sunshine (Into My Life)” topped Billboard charts and are currently the industry’s highest-selling, female gospel group. The quintet has won three Grammy awards.
The Clark sisters are natives of Detroit and daughters of renowned Gospel choral director Dr. Mattie Moss Clark. The film portrays the intimately portrays the back story of their success and reveals experiences with abuse, betrayal, sibling rivalries and criticism from the gospel community for their sometimes, secular approach.
“We all go way back...we’re all sisters, beyond the cameras… and to find out that there was something that we all loved, like I mean, to the tenth power was The Clark Sisters,” Missy Elliot said during a live interview on SiriusXM’s urban view show “Heather B. Live.”
“We always spoke about The Clark Sisters. No matter what conversation we were having, we always ended up talking about gospel records and The Clark Sisters always came up, and this has been for years that we’ve sung their records.”
According to Elliot, Queen Latifah called her and said she had the rights to “The Clark Sisters” movie. The Emmy award-winning actress knew how much Elliot loved them and wanted to pique her friend’s interest.
In a April 7 interview-excerpt with People.com, Latifah shared Elliot’s sentiments and further amplified how The Clark Sister’s unique musicality influenced her own career.
“The Clark Sisters have had such an influence on the way I structure my songs, not lyrics, but my harmonies… stuff I’ve done on my records, and on other people’s records was inspired by them,” said Latifah who added that Mary J. Blige joining the project brought everything full circle.
“I’m like, it don’t get no better than that! Three strong women. And we already knew each other and we all knew how much we love The Clark Sisters, and we wanted to make sure that justice is done correctly. We wanted people to walk away respecting who these women are.”
Camille Tucker wrote the film’s script, an endeavor she refers to as a Hollywood dream that finally came true. The Los Angeles-based screenwriter began working on The Clark Sisters project about 15-years-ago, and despite many setbacks along the way, Tucker maintained faith.
“Every leadership role in this film is filled by a black woman — this speaks to The Clark Sisters themselves,” said Tucker. “Look at the church, the Church of God in Christ, one of the oldest and largest black denominations. It’s very traditional, very male-dominated.”
Tucker told Forbes.com that the Clark Sister project came to her in 2005 after a TV writer and friend, Sara Finney-Johnson, wanted somebody who had feature film experience to work with her. She asked me to collaborate, so we started pitching the project but hadn’t written a script yet.
“We kept trying to get a TV studio or network to buy it. Everyone kept saying, ‘We love this idea, but who's going to play the lead women?,” Tucker said. “Who's going to star in it?’ In Hollywood, often they won't take chances unless you have some big name attached like Angela Bassett. But the market couldn’t bear it at that time.”
According to Tucker, the interest was archived in the minds of executive who would revisit the idea every few years with the inquiry, “What about that project?” The determined friends would get called in for meetings, but the project would never sell.
“Certain movements in the industry, like #OscarsSoWhite, #MeToo or #TimesUp, have shaken up the entertainment world and caused people to face racism, colorism or sexism,” said Tucker.
In the fullness of time and with Queen Latifah's name and resources, Tucker was hired to write the script; however, Sara Finney-Johnson was unable to commit as she was working on a television show.
Multiple drafts and revisions later, Tucker had scripted her first, major production and Christine Swanson signed on to direct. Swanson is best known for directing TV One’s, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story.
Tucker’s resume, too, includes being a professional writer and ordained minister who named God as the project’s first author.
“The Bible is so beautifully written. God spoke and said, ‘Let there be light.’ Words are very powerful,” Tucker said. “We’re in Holy Week now. When you look at what's in the scripture, you see love. You see life. You see the birth of dreams. In the scripture, we read about characters who were challenged physically or in some other way.”
Tucker hoped that amid the pandemic, people who are dealing with life and death realities would appreciate and love a film that illustrates a family’s peaks, valleys and emotional travails.
“The music is going to just sooth their souls. The director picked real singers, so the soundtrack is beautiful,” Tucker said. “Some people are going to be singing along and that's going to be the ‘Hallelujah’ they need. It will uplift and give them hope — to know how we can all find redemption, even when bad things are happening.”
The Clark Sisters movie is available in Philo TV's on-demand library. Once inside the Philo app, search for, “The Clark Sisters” and start watching immediately. You can also view the movie on Lifetime’s website at www.mylifetimenetwork.com/movies or the Lifetime app.
Forbes.com, SiriusXM’s “Heather B. Live,” and People.com contributed to this report.