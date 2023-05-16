An infant formula recalled over potential bacteria contamination was distributed to retailers across eight states after the recall began, according to a release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week.
Perrigo Co. issued a voluntary March recall of certain lots of its Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula “out of an abundance of caution” due to the possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii, a germ that can cause serious or deadly infections in infants.
The recall includes Gerber Good Start formula manufactured between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18 at the Perrigo’s Eau Claire, Wis., facility. The recalled formula was sold in three different sizes at retailers nationwide.
Cooperative food wholesaler Associated Wholesale Grocers, however, distributed the 12.4-ounce version of the recalled product to its Nashville Division retailers after Perrigo’s initial recall notice was published.
The wholesaler is urging consumers who purchased Gerber Good Start formula to check their products. The recalled formula sold beyond the start of the recall can be identified by its lot codes and “use by” dates – which range from July 4, 2024, to July 12, 2024.
“Any consumers who purchased product with matching codes should discontinue use and dispose of the product,” Associated Wholesale Grocers’ notice reads, adding that consumers can request a refund by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center.
The company added that “no Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria has been found in any product distributed for sale.”