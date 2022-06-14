Health Foundation of South Florida (HFSF), the largest philanthropic organization in the region working toward health equity, is teaming up with South Florida Anchor Alliance (SFAA) to produce an online marketplace that increases access to procurement opportunities for local businesses.
Through the platform, business owners will be matched with contracting opportunities across several institutions with just one registration, instead of having to submit applications for each opportunity. The institutions will then draw from this pool of vendors for hiring or procuring.
Committing $1.2 million for the initiative, foundation leaders say their goal is to help reduce barriers for small businesses, especially those that are minority-owned, which are often excluded from such opportunities.
Ten organizations have agreed to participate in the program. All are from SFAA, a multisector collaborative of regional institutions founded in 2019 with the goal of creating a more inclusive South Florida economy.
They include Florida International University, Broward College, University of Miami, Miami-Dade and Broward county public school systems, University of Miami Health, Broward Health, the city of Miami and both Miami-Dade and Broward county governments.
“Collectively, this group of [agencies] procure a total of about $8 billion in goods and services in South Florida,” said Loreen Chant, HFSF CEO and vice president, at a press conference last week announcing the initiative. “So imagine if we could move the needle even a small percentage point, the amount of wealth and dollars and prosperity we could move into our communities [would be great]. It is truly exciting.”
“This is a personal dream come true for me,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Avisare, a Texas-based e-sourcing platform, has been contracted to create the website after being vetted and selected by SFAA members.
“It starts with a shared vendor network. and what that means is that all of the participating anchors will share their vendors in one universal system,” explained Sky Kelley, Avisare CEO. “So there will be different doorways into the same house. It’s just about expanding that opportunity and making it easier for businesses so they won’t have to register individually.”
These “doorways” will be links on each institution’s website that lead to the one marketplace. Once a business owner has registered, responses from that profile will be automatically matched to one or more of the 10 institutions based on requirements for procurement.
The system will also identify where businesses fall short in meeting select requirements and use that data to provide resources to help those entrepreneurs.
“If we see that a lot of the Black businesses don’t have high enough bonding requirements to meet the bonding needs of the procurement opportunities, we’ll document that through data,” said Kelley. “And through this alliance, we’ll decide if we want to change those bonding requirements or if we want to match these businesses with the bonding provider that can help them increase their bonding limit so that they can effectively compete for these contract opportunities.”
Chant said the digital marketplace should be ready in the fall and will be found on SouthFloridaAnchorAlliance.org.
“The whole government procurement process is a difficult one. It’s not a piece of cake,” said Anthea Pennant, district director of supplier relations and diversity at Broward College. “Black-owned businesses and women-owned businesses across sectors are just not accessing these government contracts as much and so you have to ask the question, ‘Why not?’ We have not historically done outreach targeting these groups of individuals.”
Pennant said in the past, some institutions have explained that this is because not enough small or minority-owned businesses have qualified.
SFAA members will work to bridge education and opportunity gaps for those struggling businesses to ultimately help them find contracts at the local, state and even federal level.
“We want Broward College to become the hub for training and then we will work in tandem with the Small Business Development Council in Broward County (SBDC),” added Pennant. “As we graduate businesses, they become strong enough to participate in the federal level. That is definitely part of the trajectory [because] SBDC has consultants to support businesses that want to do business with the federal government.”