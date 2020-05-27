Representative Shevrin Jones announced Tuesday, May 26 that he is donating 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs) for South Florida airport workers in partnership with Indelible Solutions and Mary’s Kids, Inc. The contribution comes after Rep. Jones learned that their calls for improved working conditions and supplies remain ignored by EULEN America. Representative Jones will deliver the masks to workers, along with a press conference, at Miami International Airport - Terminal D on Wednesday, May 27 at 12 p.m.
“EULEN America should do their part to provide a safe working environment for workers. Airports are one of the main hubs for the spread of this pandemic and forcing workers to continue operating under these unsafe conditions is wrong,” Rep. Jones said Thursday. “This mask donation is not to absolve EULEN America of their responsibility to their employees, but to make sure they step up. We must keep our community members safe. I’m proud to have stood with airport workers in the ongoing fight for higher wages, and it is a shame our fight must continue in this way.”
“I’d been working on the front lines for months, coming into contact with thousands of passengers every day,” said Joseph Palma, a former EULEN customer service agent who says he knows coworkers who’ve contracted the coronavirus. “I had to spend the little I earned on buying my own masks and hand sanitizers because EULEN didn’t provide them. A manager who even told me they weren’t going to give us masks because we’d just steal them.”
Background
EULEN America has a history of treating their workers poorly, including complaints of wage theft, inadequate cleaning supplies and gloves to clean the plane bathrooms, a lack of full-time hours and decent benefits, and threats and retaliation over organizing.
• At the Fort Lauderdale Airport, EULEN workers have gone on strike four times over unfair labor practices.
• In 2018, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found that Eulen illegally fired one of its FLL employees two years’ prior in retaliation for participating in a strike.
• In 2015, the NLRB also issued an unfair labor practice complaint against EULEN after the company fired an employee following a television appearance protesting low wages. EULEN agreed to settle and paid the worker $21,000 in back pay and interest.
• EULEN America was the subject of a recent explosive CBS report on inhumane and abusive conditions at MIA where they provide ramp and cabin cleaning services. At a subsequent Congressional Roundtable with Representatives Donna Shalala and Frederica Wilson, workers complained of being forced to drive ramp vehicles in dangerous disrepair with faulty brakes and missing seatbelts; roach infested cabin supply trucks; lack of access to drinking water; and serious on-the-job injuries such as a broken foot and herniated spine.