For formerly incarcerated citizens of Miami-Dade County, finding a stable, well-paying job can be a real challenge. In fact it’s known that those who’ve served time in state or federal prison are five times more likely to experience unemployment and are 10 times more likely to be experience homelessness.
It’s a problem faced by more than 1 million Americans each year as they are released from prison. Failure to find work or secure housing often leads to reincarceration due to probation violations or returning to crime to survive. If the goal of society is to reintegrate the formerly incarcerated back into the community, the issues of employment and housing have to be addressed in a holistic manner.
On June 10, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) hosted the 305 Second Chance Job and Resource Expo at the Miami-Dade County Main Library, along with partners Miami-Dade County and CareerSource Florida.
“We’re here to say ‘we believe in you,’” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at the event. “You’ve done your time, we want to give you a second chance. It’s good for you, it’s good for the workplace, it’s good for our community.”
FRRC is working at all levels to remove barriers to employment. Earlier this year, it introduced legislation to remove barriers to occupational licensing for returning citizens. The Job Licensing Bill prohibits occupational licensing boards from denying an applicant because of a conviction; new legislation would allow licensing boards to deny applications only if a person’s criminal record reflected a felony conviction that directly relates to the occupation being sought.
Some local employers are already following this practice, including the Miami-Dade County Police Department. Interim Director George Perez said a criminal record may not necessarily disqualify someone from working at the department, especially if it’s minor.
“We look at the severity,” Perez explained. “We look at history. We look at the person and we look at the totality of who they are and where they came from, and where they’re currently at right now. And it may not be the exact job that they want but we can certainly be a part of getting them on that path.”