The Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (“SEOPW CRA”) and Chester Realty Group announced a new homeownership education initiative to help guide individuals and families as they navigate through the journey of homeownership.
The workshops are geared towards first time home buyers with low-to moderate-income in Overtown and Miami-Dade County. Beginning July 24, 2020, the SEOPW CRA will sponsor a series of free “Preparing You for Homeownership & Credit Counseling” virtual workshops powered by Chester Realty Group, over the course of the next two years.
Workshops will be made available to participants via zoom in light of social distancing COVID-19 guidelines. Chester Realty Group designed the workshop series to pre-qualify homebuyer applicants for SEOPW CRA pre-construction homes and each session will address closing cost assistance, credit preparation assistance, personal budgeting assistance, and homeownership counseling. “We approached the SEOPW CRA with the idea of helping the Redevelopment Area and Miami-Dade County residents achieve and leverage generational wealth through homeownership, says Keva Chester, CEO of Chester Realty Group.
As a part of the SEOPW CRA’s inventory of pre-construction homes, the first affordable homeownership project made available to homebuyers through this initiative will be the SEOPW CRA Twin Homes located at 1900 NW 2nd Court, Miami, FL 33136. The SEOPW CRA Twin homes being constructed are each 3-bedroom/2.5 bath two-story single-family homes, totaling 4,083 square feet. It is expected to be completed in late Summer 2020.
The SEOPW CRA Twin Homes project is specifically geared towards low- and moderate-income families. “One of my goals as the Executive Director of the SEOPW CRA is to transition Overtown from a multi-family rental community to a multi-family homeownership community. You are a formidable stakeholder when you are a homeowner,” says Neil Shiver, SEOPW CRA Executive Director.
The first homeownership and credit counseling workshop is scheduled for July 24, 2020 through August 18, 2020. Registration is open to all Miami-Dade County residents. Sessions will be held on Friday’s 6:30pm-8:30pm and Saturday’s 11am-1pm. Visit www.ChesterRealtyGroup.com/Registration or call 305-894-9361 for more information and to see full schedule of upcoming free workshop sessions.
To learn more about the Southeast/Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (“SEOPW CRA”) and its initiatives, please visit www.miamicra.com/SEOPW or call (305) 679-6800.