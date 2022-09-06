While Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem announced the closure of 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is sending his Big Chicken franchise to South Florida.
The fried chicken franchise founded by the basketball icon in 2018 recently inked a deal for 45 locations in Florida, with Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach scheduled to open first. New storefront leases are being signed for future sites slated for Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers. Openings are expected to roll out this year and next. No exact locations have been revealed.
The restaurant menu is inspired by the former Miami Heat player’s childhood and serves up fried chicken sandwiches with a variety of toppings and flavors – including the Big & Sloppy, Big Aristotle and the Shaq Attack – as well as popcorn chicken and chicken tenders and sliders. Sides include Cheez-It-crusted mac and cheese, jalapeño coleslaw and sweet potato waffle fries. Milkshakes, oversized cookies and ice cream sandwiches satisfy those with a sweet tooth.
The expansion of the business into the area was made possible by a partnership with Davie-based hospitality group DMD Ventures.
“At the time, we weren’t looking to add another franchise brand to our portfolio, but when we came across Big Chicken and looked into the concept, it became a no-brainer,” said Fred Burgess, a co-founder of DMD Ventures, in a news release. “The ownership behind Big Chicken includes powerhouse players in the marketing and hospitality industries, and Shaquille is one of the most trusted and respected entrepreneurs in the world. Plus, we love the food! So, with all of those elements combined, it made it extremely easy to become passionate about the brand.”
O’Neal expressed his enthusiasm in a written statement.
“There’s no ‘I’ in ‘team’ and we’ve got just about the greatest team out there,” he said. “Their dedication and passion have helped Big Chicken grow into major markets and now we have yet another fantastic group joining the family. Welcome to the team, DMD Ventures!”
In addition to the DMD agreement, Big Chicken also has plans to expand into the West Texas; Central Oklahoma; Chicago; Arizona; Nashville, Tenn.; and greater Los Angeles markets. Existing locations are currently open in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and in the Dayton, Ohio, region, as well as Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, metro New York’s UBS Arena, Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and on two Carnival Cruise ships.