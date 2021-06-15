People have shifted their spending to goods and services related to going out amid business reopenings and higher vaccination rates, resulting in a drop in May of retail sales.
Consumers cut spending by 1.3% last month, trimming expenditures on big-ticket items like cars, furniture, electronics, building materials and other items, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. People spent more on such items throughout the Covid-19 pandemic but are now pulling back. Supply-chain disruptions and higher prices are also crimping sales of those items.
Americans instead are spending more on services, such as restaurants and bars, which rose 1.8% last month, sending food-service sales beyond pre-pandemic levels.
“The great pivot from goods into services has gained traction,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “As we shift into seeing and being seen, that whole process means spending on things that we didn’t spend on during the pandemic.”
Credit- and debit-card spending on many leisure services rose in May from April, according to data tracked by Earnest Research. In the four weeks ending June 2, consumers spent 9% more at theme parks and indoor-entertainment centers. Spending at gyms was up almost 4% over the same period.