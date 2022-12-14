ShotSpotter, the company behind a leading gunshot detection technology, announced a new initiative to educate community violence intervention efforts across the country.
“Data for Good,” will now allow non-law enforcement organizations – such as schools, city and county public health departments, and community organizations – access to precision data on when and where gun violence occurs.
With insight into gunfire trends via heatmaps and dashboards, entities can then deploy gun violence prevention resources or assist victims needing resources after a shooting incident.
Law enforcement officials could also identify violence prevention offices through the program.
Since 1997, ShotSpotter has used strategically placed acoustic sensors to alert police of impulsive noises that resemble gunshots. Real-time data, including the number of shooters, how many shots were fired and the location of the incident, is delivered to dispatch centers and patrol cars.
“This is the best example of collective efficacy I’ve ever seen,” said Wayne Rawlins, founder of Miami’s Walking One Stop, a multi-agency organization dispatched to neighborhoods where gun violence is acute to render social and economic assistance.
“It’s law enforcement walking in lockstep with community members,” added Rawlins, whose organization has relied heavily on ShotSpotter over the years. “Going right to the doorstep of the homes that have been impacted by the gun and gang violence and providing resources thanks to ShotSpotter pinpointing where to send us.”
With this new initiative, gunfire incidents will be grouped by schools and communities to zero in on which areas are in greatest need of prevention support. Shared data can also indicate the day or time of day that shooting incidents happen more frequently, to disclose whether gun violence is more prevalent during or after school hours in respective neighborhoods.
“ShotSpotter technology is known as a tool for helping law enforcement save lives and improve the safety of communities we serve nationwide,” said Ralph Clark, the company’s president and CEO. “We hope to see this grow from the handful of community organizations that currently utilize ShotSpotter gunfire data to hundreds of partners across the country that deploy their social, health and economic resources to the right places at the right times in order to help prevent violence.”
The data and dashboards will be available free of charge to violence prevention organizations, hospital-based violence intervention programs, educational institutions and public health agencies at city, county and state levels.
