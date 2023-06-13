A great deal of construction jobs are up for grabs in Opa-locka, and city officials are ensuring residents get a first crack at applying.
Ironwood Commerce Center Phase 2, a 740,000-square-foot, six-building development by Link Logistics, is expected to create 1,000 construction jobs and 765 full-time jobs upon completion.
According to a Link Logistics spokesperson, the $90 million+ construction project will break ground later this year and be completed within 18 months.
Its first phase, which includes four buildings in a 505,440-square foot space, was built last year. Phase 2 will be built at 126901 NW LeJeune Rd., the former site of the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market.
The now 42-year-old flea market was supposed to close permanently last June after management told vendors that a lease with the site owners would expire that same month. Following community concern and outrage from longtime business owners stationed at the market, the city of Opa-locka commission fought to extend the eviction date for vendors to Sept. 30, 2022, and scored a deal with Dan Whitebook, owner of Atlantic Hosiery, to relocate the flea market to the latter’s warehouse, as The Miami Times previously reported.
Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, which is now mainly indoors, reopened at 13449 NW 42nd Ave. last October. Link Logistics, however, last year acquired the more than 40-acre site where the flea market once stood.
Dozens of residents vying for the open jobs came to Sherbondy Village Community Center last Wednesday with résumés in hand for a job fair organized by CareerSource South Florida in partnership with the city of Opa-locka and Link Logistics.
“We’re excited about this partnership between Link Logistics and the city of Opa-locka,” Mayor John Taylor told The Miami Times at the job fair. “The good thing about it is over the lifespan of the project, they’re bringing over 1,000 jobs. And what they’ve allowed is for Opa-locka residents to have first dibs, which is what you see today … My goal is that every job is filled by Opa-locka residents.”
Various subcontractors, including JB Garage Doors, Wiginton Fire Systems, Rycon Construction, COMANCO, Downrite Engineering, Diamante Construction and CURLIN had representatives at the fair to share employment opportunities tied to the Ironwood project.
“We told people if you’re going to do business here, you have to hire from here,” said Taylor. “I’m not going to say we require it, but we strongly encourage it. We know that Opa-locka is one of the lowest income cities in Miami-Dade County, so there is no expendable income.
“What I appreciate about these jobs is that they bring a different caliber of employment. It’s not your regular minimum wage jobs, so now Opa-locka residents can actually work to save as opposed to working to pay bills.”
“On the Link project, we are providing and installing the bay doors in the back,” said Joseph “Jo” Berger, vice president of JB Garage Doors. “Right now we have a trainee installation position open and that would be a person who would be physically on that job.”
Berger, who is only looking to fill one or two positions starting at $15 an hour, said he received at least 15 applications at the job fair.
“Last time I did something like this, there was not this tremendous turnout,” he said. “If we find really good candidates, I’m not opposed to hiring more, because I see the influx of work coming down the road and I’d like to much rather have more people than not enough.”
“The plan here today was to find quality people and use the opportunity the city provided to present ourselves and hopefully get good candidates,” said Lewis Kent, Rycon’s building group vice president. “We had a really good turnout. We had about 30 people apply. It’s interesting because we also have these online but you don’t get as much applications submitted.
“A lot of the times the people that do apply are from out of town and with us being local, it’s very important to have local people from here in Miami or Broward. Probably over 90% of job postings are online now so if you don’t have access to technology for LinkedIn, Indeed or Monster.com, I could see how it would be a challenge to find a lot of these opportunities.”
The companies were not only hiring for the Link Logistics development but also for future projects as well.
“We are always looking for full-time positions because this is a specialty trade,” said Berger. “We do train the people for our products and installation system so we definitely like to keep everybody permanently. I don’t think we ever hire temporary positions.
“But this is a construction job. It’s not for everybody. You have to be able to lift a certain weight because the garage doors are pretty heavy and we’re climbing up on ladders.”
Among those looking for jobs at last week’s fair were a group of almost two dozen Haitian migrants who immigrated to the U.S. through President Biden’s parole program.
“With this particular job fair, there are not that many positions that they have available,” said Naya Blaize, outreach coordinator for Jobs4Us’ nonprofit arm. “But as we’re finding out what’s available and whether the companies are willing to work with migrants and have training programs, we’re connecting migrants directly to those opportunities.”
Jobs4Us is a recently created staffing agency headed by Sammy Lammy to help immigrants find employment, assist with their technological needs, offer résumé help and even provide clothes for job interviews.
“For the people who come in already speaking both languages and are adept to computers and know how to find themselves opportunities, that’s great,” said Blaize, explaining the company’s mission. “But we’re more so here to help those who don’t know how to connect themselves to such opportunities but have the skill sets required.”
Though the migrants weren’t able to find jobs on the Ironwood project, a COMANCO representative says the company’s hiring team is willing to look into contractual agreements for future opportunities.
“The best way to welcome migrants into the community is by providing them employment; we wanted to let the employers know that there are qualified people here, they just may not be able to understand as well because of the language barrier,” said Blaize. “All of that goes into making them more constructive members of society who can eventually vote and feel empowered. That’s going to trickle down in all aspects.”
For those who weren’t able to secure a job at last week’s fair, CareerSource will further assist in connecting them with local opportunities. Visit OpaLockaFL.gov/jobs for job listings.