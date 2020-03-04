The Slutty Vegan’s menu items names will make you blush, bawl or laugh out loud.
Here are a few: The Chik’N Head – a plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with pickles, vegan ranch and coleslaw on a Hawaiian bun. Or the One Night Stand – a plant-based patty, vegan bacon, vegan cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a Hawaiian bun. Then there is the Super Slut – a plant-based patty with guacamole, jalapeños, grilled onions and vegan cheese on a Hawaiian bun.
Slutty Vegan, the 100% plant-based burger food phenomenon took over the newly opened Bar One Miami, on South Beach on Sunday, Feb. 23. The Atlanta-based company’s popular vegan food concept and restaurant made a stop in Miami recently as a part of its 50-city pop-up tour.
Vegans and meat lovers alike stood in line for hours to experience the fast-casual healthy “junk food.”
“The food is absolutely insane, and the reason I hosted this event is because I believe in Black people sharing a platform,” says Bar One owner, Peter Thomas. “It’s incredible for 1,000 people to show up during a pop-up; I wanted to make sure it was upscale with my new venue here on the water.”
So, who exactly is a slutty vegan? According to Pinky Cole, founder and owner, a slutty vegan is someone who takes time away from their busy lives to indulge in the pleasures that life brings. “Pinky literally came up with Slutty Vegan in her bedroom; she wanted some vegan food and there was nowhere to go in Atlanta,” said Stacey Lee, director of Community Relations, for Slutty Vegan. “We are really all about reimagining food for people; vegan food does not have to be bland. Our food is very tasty, but It’s not all about the food; we feel like we have a social responsibility. It’s not about slinging burgers, it also about doing the work in the community,” Lee said.
Slutty Vegan puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to community commitment.
Last September, Cole and Lee paid off student debt for 30 Clark Atlanta University students. Cole also covered an $8,000 tuition shortage for a Clark Atlanta student around the same time, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
During the pop-up in Miami Beach, volunteers were outside registering people to vote, which will continue on at every single pop-up. The company is doing the drive through the Pinky Cole Foundation, which started in 2019.
Other cities on the 50-city trek include: Durham, Charlotte, Charleston, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.
Ms. Bling, designer and owner of Msblingofficial.com, attended the Miami Beach pop up and could tell she was eating plant-based food.
“I am far from a vegan, but I just bit into the burger like five times and it is so good. I can’t tell the difference and that’s what’s really important,” Ms. Bling shared. “If I’m going to transition into a plant-based lifestyle, it better be something interesting. I don’t want it to taste like tofu.”
Last month, Slutty Vegan celebrated its first anniversary of the opening of its brick and mortar location in the west end of Atlanta. In the next 2.5 years, there will be a rollout of 12 brick and mortars across the United States. No word if Miami is on the list.