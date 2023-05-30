Soulfly Chicken lovers can now look forward to ordering some of their favorite Southern comfort food from the mobile restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar location at 2615 N Miami Ave. starting Wednesday.
For nearly three years, Jamaican American chef and founder Troy Tingling has served up signature dishes like smoked greens, fried corn, gourmet fried chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders and wings from the Soulfly Chicken food truck.
During Tingling’s decadesl ong career, he has worked at Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort’s French fine-dining restaurant and more recently was a full-time private chef for former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire.
With its gluten-free chicken, plant-based, vegan and vegetarian options, Soulfly offers something for everyone. Some of these same savory bites have been served up at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, where Tingling won the festival’s 2022 Best Fried Chicken award.
“Everywhere you turn in Wynwood, there is a lively, unique and often delicious piece of art to see or taste,” said Tingling in a statement. “And we are excited for our offerings at Soulfly to add to the essence of our favorite neighborhood. We are proud to call Miami home and there is no better community to introduce our first permanent location.”
The new location, which Tingling will manage while still operating the food truck, will allow customers to place contactless orders via kiosks and retrieve their meals from QR-code-activated pickup lockers.
Food delivery services are also available through UberEats and DoorDash. Visit SoulflyChicken.com for more information.