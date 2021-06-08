CRA board approves Lyric Point Amid Other Efforts
Two small businesses in Overtown will expand their operations in the historic district thanks to Board Chairman Jeffrey Watson and the Southeast Overtown / Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency (“SEOPW”) (“CRA”) Board of Commissioners. The build-out has been approved for 7,000 square feet of leased and/or commercial space at Lyric Point. The development is a new two-story, 55,000 square foot commercial building located at 101 NW 8th Street in the heart of Overtown. Directly aligning with SEOPW CRA’s goal of creating jobs within the community, the new build-out targets commercial and cultural ventures that will provide life sustainable jobs to residents in the Overtown community. The SEOPW CRA will enter a 10-year net-lease in the amount of $280,000 annually to offset cost for Overtown businesses, including the Overtown Business Resource Center, Lil Greenhouse Grill, and other retail space.
June 10 Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA meeting
A Board of Commissioners meeting of the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is scheduled for noon Thursday, June 10 at at City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133. This meeting will be broadcasted live for members of the public to view at https://www.miamigov.com/tv, Periscope, YouTube, or Channel 77 (Comcast only for residents living in the City of Miami). A copy of the agenda for the meeting can also be accessed at: www.MiamiCRA.com/SEOPWCRA.
Rent the Overtown Performing Arts Center for Your Next Event
The Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency created the Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC) as a community-based facility to harness and capture the magic of overtown as this historical district once was for entertainment. The OPAC is a 9,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art venue housed in the fully renovated historic Ebenezer Methodist Church building. The OPAC offers 2,000-square-feet of culinary kitchen and meeting spaces designed for the aspiring event producer as well as the seasoned event specialist. The open OPAC floor plan was designed for live stage performances with a variety of front-of-house layouts capable of theater-style seating for up to 250 patrons. Banquet, classroom, and corporate meeting layouts can accommodate up to 110 guests. Visit www.OvertownPAC.com for upcoming rental options or calling 305-679-6800.
Overtown Business Recovery After COVID
On the latest episode of "The Experience Overtown Show," host Miami City Commissioner Jeffrey Watson talks about affordable housing and Overtown Juneteenth events, and speaks with Washington Heights CDC CEO Jackie Bell and Neighbors and Neighbors Association CEO Leroy Jones about small business development in Overtown after COVID. Bell, age 83, has been working to bring Black-owned businesses back to Overtown for more than 40 years and continues to be a pioneer for economic change through Folk Life Friday, which returns June 18-19 at the Overtown Pedestrian Mall located at 819 NW 2nd Ave. Jones's organization runs the Overtown Business Resource Center at 1490 NW 3rd Ave. and recently teamed up with the SEOPW CRA to manage the COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Grant. The grant will award up to $10k in assistance to small businesses located in the area. Listen to the show on all streaming platforms. The Experience Overtown Show also airs every third Thursday of the month on WMBM, AM 1490 at 9 a.m.
Jeffrey Watson Twitter | Instagram | Website Twitter: @JWatsonMiami Instagram: @jwatsonmiami
SEOPW CRA Social Media: Twitter: @cityofmiamicra Facebook: miamicra Instagram: @miamicra
This news brief is sponsored by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency.