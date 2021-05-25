The Overtown Business Resource Center provides office space and technical assistance to small businesses, as well as access to various workshops and trainings, computer use and Wi-Fi access, and business advice and assistance for local residents. The center also helps with employment screening, placement and referrals for those seeking a job.
The Miami Times spoke with office manager Sheemeka Cheeks about her role, the center’s mission and how residents can receive services.
Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Q: What is your job role and how long have you been working at the center?
Cheeks: I am the office manager of Overtown Business Resource Center and I’ve been here since 2016. I started off as a receptionist and case manager. I answered the phone, made copies, faxes and made sure tenants had what they needed. My position changed just a little. I still make copies, assist with computers and help with résumés. We don't actually refer jobs, but we refer our clients to different agencies that offer jobs, and we do free monthly economic development workshops.
Q: Can you describe the services the center provides?
Cheeks: We offer the community computers free of charge. All of our services are free. People in the community are able to come in, use our computers to look for jobs or if they need to check emails; we assist them with that. We assist with résumés and allow people to get on to search for employment. If they can’t find [employment], then we refer them to organizations that help. We also help our business owners that we have here because we offer shared space inside of our office, with loans, grants and even with professional attire. When clients come in, they may need information regarding housing, or looking for clothing or different things that are in the community. We make sure that we have those resources in place and provide them with that information.
Q: How many years has the center been operating?
Cheeks: The resource center has operated since 2012. We started with providing shared space. We provide incubator space and we have private offices and shared offices. Private offices are those business owners who just have an office by themselves, and then we have shared space where there’s two owners that share an office. Those spaces have access to our conference room, free of charge, which they can use for meetings or if they just need to use it for space and they want quiet time.
Q: If someone is interested in your services, whether they’re a business owner or looking for employment, where should they start?
Cheeks: They can come into our office or they can call. Our clients are usually in the community. If someone comes in and they ask for something, we are able to assist them here in our office.
The Overtown Business Resource Center is located in the Overtown Plaza at 1490 NW 3rd Ave. For more details, call 786.378-7668.
This monthly business spotlight is brought to you by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency.