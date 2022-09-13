Starbucks plans to spend $450 million next year to make its North American stores more efficient and less complex. The Tuesday announcement was made to curb low morale, despite record sales. Little mention was made of growing unionization efforts.
The company also said it plans to open 2,000 net new stores in the U.S. by 2025, with an emphasis on meeting the growing demand for new types of service, including drive-thru, mobile ordering and delivery. Drive-thru now makes up 50% of U.S. sales, for example, while delivery demand has grown by 24% so far this year.
“It’s clear that our physical stores have to change. Our physical stores were built for a different era,” said John Culver, Starbucks’ chief operating officer.
Culver said customizable cold drinks, which now make up as many as 75% of Starbucks’ U.S. beverage orders, are taxing employees in kitchens designed for simpler hot drinks. It also announced a new patented technology that will cut the time needed to make cold brew coffee from 20 hours to a few seconds.
The introduction of an increasing number of hot food items is also slowing Starbucks’ kitchens. Culver said Starbucks expects to serve 300 million breakfast sandwiches in the U.S. this year, each of which takes up to 85 seconds to warm in its ovens. Starbucks plans to start cooking them in batches and storing them in warmers next to the drive-thru windows.
The company touted other upcoming benefits for workers, including more flexible scheduling, more generous sick time accrual and expanded ability for mobile customers to tip.
It's clear unionization efforts are an impetus for the company to think more deeply about ways to improve employees’ work life. Since late last year, 236 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize, an effort the company opposes.
“The reality is, we have a trust deficit with our partners,” said Frank Britt, Starbucks’ executive vice president and chief strategy officer. “The work we do in our stores today is too physically hard.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if the new investments and technology would be offered to non-union stores; Starbucks said the company hasn’t yet decided how the investment will be doled out. But in May, Starbucks announced $200 million in additional pay and training but said that benefit would only go to non-union stores.
Starbucks says it is required to negotiate new benefits with union stores. But in August, the Seattle office of the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against the company, saying it was violating U.S. labor law by withholding wage increases and other benefits from workers in unionized stores. A hearing in that case before an NLRB administrative judge is scheduled for October.
Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing workers, said around 300 protesters picketed outside the Starbucks meeting on Tuesday.
Culver said the company will respect the unionization process and negotiate with the stores that vote to unionize. But he also reiterated the company’s position.
“There are two paths. We can work together as partners, side by side, or we can have a third party between us,” he said.