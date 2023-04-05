The Miami Beach founder of company called Frank was arrested Monday night in New Jersey on conspiracy, wire and bank fraud charges.
Bought by J.P. Morgan Chase for $175 million two years ago, Frank was a startup online platform developed to make it easier for students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Charlie Javice, 31, has been arrested on charges that she duped the financial giant by dramatically inflating the number of customers her company had, authorities said Tuesday.
A charging document in Manhattan federal court said Javice claimed her company had more than 4 million users when it had fewer than 300,000 customers.
Authorities said Javice, who appeared on the Forbes 2019 “30 Under 30” list, would have earned $45 million from the fraud.
In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Javice “engaged in a brazen scheme” to defraud the acquiring financial company by fabricating data to support lies she told in a bid to make tens of millions of dollars from the sale of her company.”
“This arrest should warn entrepreneurs who lie to advance their businesses that their lies will catch up to them,” he said.
According to a criminal complaint, Javice sought in 2021 to sell the company she founded in 2017 to a large financial institution.
When JPMC sought to verify that her company had 4.25 million customers, Javice asked her company’s director of engineering to create an artificially generated data set, but the individual declined, the complaint said.
She then hired an outside data scientist to create the synthetic data set she needed with information from more than 4.25 million students that she purchased for $105,000 on the open market. But it added that the data she purchased did not contain all of the information she had told JPMC was maintained by Frank.
In a civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulatory agency alleged that Javice made numerous misrepresentations about Frank’s alleged millions of users to entice JPMC to purchase the now shuttered Frank.
Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said in a release that “Rather than help students, we allege that Ms. Javice engaged in an old school fraud: she lied about Frank’s success in helping millions of students navigate the college financial aid process by making up data to support her claims, and then used that fake information to induce JPMC to enter into a $175 million transaction.”