With schools closed, millions of children are left without access to breakfast and lunch programs. T-Mobile, working with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, identified food programs as a critical need right now that it could help alleviate.
T-Mobile is donating $20,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade (BGCMD) to help fund meals for the organization’s youth, who typically get fed through school programs. This donation will provide vital help to BGCMD’s youth and their families, during the struggles they are facing as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
BGCMD will use the money to purchase $200 gift cards from Publix for 100 families. Each of BGCMD’s select clubs will select families whom they feel need the assistance the most. BGCMD staff will hand-deliver the Publix gift cards to the families while practicing social distancing.
“We are very grateful to T-Mobile for their generous donation,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of BGCMD. “This donation will make a great difference in the lives of our youth members and their families who are struggling to put food on the table during this critical time.”
T-Mobile has a longtime relationship with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and a shared passion for ensuring kids have the support they need to reach their full potential. In the wake of COVID-19, T-Mobile is taking its support event further, and has committed over $2.5 million to provide vital COVID-19 response work in Boys & Girls Clubs and local school districts across the U.S. The funds raised will help ensure children continue to have access to meals.
T-Mobile had already committed to donations of up to $600,000 nationally to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The company just added the additional commitment of $2.5 million for local chapters and local school districts. The dollars per market vary depending upon the number of young people supported and need.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade
Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has been serving youth in the community since 1940. What once was a single building and site for boys has grown to five Clubs serving thousands of boys and girls year-round, providing programs in the areas of character and leadership development, educational enhancement, career preparation, health and life skills, cultural arts and sports, fitness and recreation. Club staffing, initiatives, and programs are designed to inspire and enable young people and provide them with the resources to succeed and share in the American Dream. For more information, please visit www.bgcmia.org.