TD Bank is now accepting applications for its Ready Challenge, an initiative to fund organizations creating innovative solutions to address issues in their respective communities.
A total of 10 grants of $1 million each will be awarded to qualifying nonprofits and charitable organizations based in the U.S. or Canada.
Grant eligibility is based on TD’s problem statement, which changes each year and typically falls under one of the bank’s four philanthropic pillars: financial security, connected communities, better health or vibrant planet.
This year, vibrant planet is the focus, and the challenge will fuel organizations on a mission to help neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by climate change.
“We set a problem statement and then look to those community-based organizations that are on the frontlines of addressing the issue,” said Shelly Sylva, TD’s head of U.S. corporate citizenship, in a statement. “To bring forward ideas and solutions about how to best address the issue … then we can commit the funding and resources to scale those innovative approaches to address that need and create real, meaningful change.”
According to Sylva, this is the first time the initiative will dedicate grants focused on the vibrant planet pillar.
Last year, The Education Fund won an award to support its Food Forests for Schools project, to bring edible gardens to select elementary schools in Miami-Dade County and increase nutrition knowledge among students in the process.
“I think what makes TD’s approach to community giving unique, particularly when it comes to the TD Ready Challenge, is our focus on community-based approaches to an issue,” said Sylva. “We know we don’t have all the answers, and we lean on community-based organizations that have the knowledge and the trust of the community for guidance.”
Ready Challenge applications must be submitted through an online portal at TD.com by Aug, 11, 2022, at 4 p.m. EDT.