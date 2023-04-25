The city of North Miami could be the country’s next tech hub. City officials and the Lightship Foundation recently launched NoMi Tech to attract small, minority-led tech business to the area.
The initiative has a seven-point strategy to catapult North Miami to the forefront of the competitive sector as more tech companies place their roots in South Florida. The city plans to eventually designate a tech and innovation district and build an innovation hub, although it has not released the project timeline.
“NoMi Tech is potentially a national model the rest of the country is going to look at for developing minority-led tech development,” said Kevin Greiner, principal and founder of UrbanCentric Analytics. His company worked with the city to create detailed analytics to develop the plan, which was endorsed by city commissioners in 2021.
Greiner emphasized the significance of a small city like North Miami – which he feels is a city vastly underappreciated – developing such a robust tech infrastructure.
“North Miami is announcing its story to the world of its own economic importance, its rich culture and diversity. It’s the beginning of something great,” he said.
North Miami Vice Mayor Mary Estimé-Irvin was an early pioneer of the concept and she eventually sponsored legislation to make the initiative happen.
“I saw a need for diversity in the tech space, so I sought to carve out a tech hub here in North Miami and trigger new ideas to build supporting infrastructure that would serve the underserved and underrepresented, as a predominantly Black city whose economy is made up of majority small businesses,” she said.
North Miami has more than 62,000 residents, 60% of whom identify as Black; 85% of its 2,500 businesses consider themselves small.
Estimé-Irvin’s plan for NoMi Tech got started on the heels of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s very public efforts to bring tech to his city, but she believes North Miami is a more intriguing tech hub.
“The city is ideally located. We’re centralized, 15 minutes between seaports, not far from the beaches and more affordable. This makes us an attractive hub,” she said.
The initiative is aimed at tech companies looking to relocate and for people to start new tech businesses in North Miami as a promising location. John Lorfils, the economic development director for North Miami, echoes Estimé-Irvin’s belief that Miami is not the only possible South Florida destination for the rapidly growing industry as well as the plan’s goal.
“NoMi Tech will impact the economic development of the city not only by setting North Miami as a premier location for tech companies, but also by creating new revenue for businesses here, with tourist attractions, offering job opportunities,” said Lorfils. “It’s a great initiative for our residents.”
The initiative features a multiday immersive series of boot camps run by Lightship Foundation that provide fledgling companies with entrepreneur education programming. The foundation’s recent boot camp April 17-19 hosted eight local and out-of-town businesses. The plan also includes monthly in-person gatherings in North Miami along with annual boot camps.
“The boot camp was meant to empower us as founders – to dig deeper into our business model and explore ways that we can improve it,” said Samela Watson, CEO of BLCK, a property-tech startup. “We built community among other founders and then made sure we think about the founder journey, so the boot camp was to ensure we all know what we need to know.”
Lightship Foundation CEO and founder Candice Matthews Brackeen established the organization in 2017 in Cincinnati, focusing on minority-owned businesses. It grew from Brackeen’s monthly Black Founders Group meetups discussing challenges in the tech industry to programs driving inclusive acceleration, education and opportunity for minority and women founders in cities across the country.
According to Brackeen, Lightship has gained a national reputation for providing education to tech startups from diverse backgrounds.
The city decided the foundation’s work in diversity, equity and inclusion aligned with its goals for the initiative, which officially launched April 19. North Miami’s Former city manager, Theresa Therilus, brought the two entities together.
“We’re trying to shine a light on really great people who are already here,” said Brackeen. “Think about organizations like Walmart that got started in Bentonville, Ark., so it doesn’t matter where you are. Tech and tech-enabled businesses can happen anywhere.”
Chandler Malone, the founder of Bootup and managing director of TechNolij, showed up at the launch to share his support for the initiative. After working with the foundation, Malone began working in the tech industry and brought their boot camp to Tulsa, Okla. He says he is proud of their true diversity and inclusive work.
“There are a lot of people who do stuff in the diversity space and they’re just doing it to get their hands on money,” said Malone. “But this initiative shows how Lightship is going in areas where it’s actually difficult to do work in tech but still gets outcomes. They’ve been about doing the work.”
He expressed similar sentiments as Brackeen and pointed out the importance of tech initiatives putting resources in minority communities.
“A big misconception about tech is that it’s difficult to get involved in tech. A lot of the biggest tech companies were someone putting a software component on top of a small business that people already knew about,” said Malone. “It’s not like someone has to be a technology whiz to build a great tech company. They simply have to understand a business problem, and it’s achievable for folks in any community.”