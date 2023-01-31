Tech nonprofit TechNolij has partnered with Florida Memorial University to launch the TechNolij Innovation Center. Created to provide tech accessibility to underrepresented Black and brown communities in Miami, the center allows people to earn tech experience through the program’s curriculum and potentially pivot into the industry professionally.
FMU hosted the center’s various partners as well as visiting students from William H. Turner Technical Arts High School and magnet high school iTech last Thursday morning for the unveiling of the center. Speakers acknowledged the efforts of all its partners in developing the center and program, highlighting in particular the impact of Ted Lucas, founder and CEO of TechNolij, as the community’s gem.
“Remember that you have a guy in your city you can go to that can (understand) your vision and move mountains to see it done. I know he doesn’t want to be recognized but give him a round of applause,” said Kham Ward, founder of BLK Men in Tech, as he gestured for the crowd to get on their feet for Lucas.
Lucas’ nonprofit aims to close the racial wealth gap through technology education. As a Miami native, he seeks to ensure that people in his community don’t miss the chance to step into the tech world, especially after seeing the rise of tech companies arriving in South Florida. The new center at FMU brings Lucas and his partners closer to that goal.
“I think it’s my responsibility coming from Carol City, and feel like if we don’t expose our kids to the tech space, then we’re gonna be in serious trouble,” said Lucas. “Twenty-five years ago, I was able to help some very prominent entertainers to get their music career off the ground. Now I’m here to do the same thing in tech.”
The FMU partnership was born out of the pandemic after Lucas had concerns about how he could be an agent of change for his community. After discussing a collaboration with Jaffus Hardrick, FMU’s president, both leaders realized the importance of creating a Black tech hub in South Florida’s only HBCU, not just for students, but for everyone in the local community interested in pursuing a career in tech.
The center will prepare the community to compete in the global marketplace amid a wave of innovative technology. Through its apprenticeship program, its curriculum provides access to corporate partners and instructors, such as community leaders like BLK Men in Tech. With the help of tech company employers, the program’s curriculum guarantees its students job placement after completion.
“Our world is becoming increasingly digitized, but these companies can’t find enough people to hire. So jobs that people thought you had to have a college degree to get, you don’t have to in tech anymore,” said Chandler Malone, TechNolij’s managing director. “And after speaking with our employer partners, they have given us spots at those companies for individuals who [go] through the program.”
Accommodating as many people in the community as possible is a priority of the center. Its hours of operation cater to various schedules, with courses available morning and evening, running as late as 10 p.m. and also during weekends.
The center has yet to release an official start date for its program but anticipates it will begin within the first quarter of 2023. According to Malone, the program expects to welcome 30 individuals through its inaugural cohort and expand over the course of five years.
“Our goal is to help over a thousand Black and brown people in Miami matriculate into tech for over $50 million of economic impact,” said Malone as he addressed the crowd Thursday morning. “To any potential partners here, (if) you care about Black and brown people not getting left behind with this tech movement, please come show your support.”
Ward, a close partner with TechNolij, has previously worked with Lucas to build FMU’s Cyber SPACE to ensure student access to explore technology. Ward called everyone in the crowd to action, including the students present, to get into tech in whatever way they could. Tech, according to Ward, is the tool that will build generational wealth for themselves and the community.
“Everyone will not be a coder, but someone needs to sell the product. Someone needs to manage the people in human resources,” said Ward. “Use your talent and bring it to tech. To my students back there, I want to encourage you all with the time you have to come and access our 3D printers, computers and the curriculum built for everyone to use.”
Other individuals who have worked closely with Lucas and invested time and money into developing a Black tech hub – from elected leaders to young students – continued to thank him for his work within the community.
Sayid Muhammad, a young programmer and iTech graduate, also spoke to the young people in the crowd to offer insight into how he started in the industry. Muhammad mentioned that Lucas helped him along in his tech journey and continued to nurture his love for programming.
“I really believe that everyone here can be a Ted Lucas,” said Muhammad. “Everyone here can inspire someone, bring someone up, invest in somebody and we can all move up together as a people, but on separate paths.”
Although the program is open to individuals 18 years of age and older, Muhammad expressed the importance of connecting and creating a family within tech for the students in attendance as a way to get a head start.
“There’s a community that I can rely on in tech, and so my advice to you all is to walk up to somebody and make that connection that will prepare you in life,” he said. “It’s not always what you know but who you know, and I know Ted Lucas, so I know I’m on the right track.”
Lucas and Malone conducted a tour of the center to close out the ceremony and provide an overview of the program’s curricula and what participants could expect in terms of earnings with different job positions in tech.
“This is about more than technology and bigger than Ted and I,” said Malone. “This program is about people’s families and their futures. This is about our communities.”