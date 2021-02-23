The Black Girls Dive Foundation (BGD) is to receive even more support from a current benefactor. Waterlust, an experimental science project turned clothing brand, has committed to further fund the organization.
The apparel company was founded in 2011 by Patrick Rynne while a graduate student at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. His intention was to create a line of clothing to promote eco-responsibility, share scientific findings and help fund research. Each design in the clothing line represents one of 15 conservation topics, with 10% of profits donated to respective research organizations.
Waterlust launched its “Divers in Solidarity” collection amidst rising racial tensions in the country and to support the mission of BGD, a nonprofit founded to address the lack of Black women in the diving world, marine sciences, oceanographic studies and scientific diving. It was founded by pediatric neuropsychologist C. Nevada Winrow and Pfizer research scientist Taylor-Symon Winrow, both Black women.
Last year, Waterlust donated 100% of the collection’s proceeds to BGD, raising nearly $12,000 for an educational trip for scholars. The company has now pledged to permanently fund an annual trip for BGD scholars to visit South Florida’s best marine science and conservation organizations to foster racial equity, starting this year.
“Our program participants are engaged in conservation initiatives and activities that are critical in supporting marine ecosystems,” said Winrow in a prepared statement. “All monies used through the Waterlust initiative go directly to these initiatives and include travel, lodging and supplies.”