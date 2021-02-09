Lennise Germany’s personal and professional lives were twisted, tangled and turned upside down in a matter of minutes last year.
Germany was sitting in a hospital room with her husband and their 12-year-old son when she received an email that forced her small catering company to temporarily close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.
What should have been gut-wrenching news barely caused Germany to flinch, because doctors had just diagnosed her son with cancer. No pivot on the planet could make her situation seem anything but dire.
“All of us would be lying if we said we didn’t have some level of fear,” she said.
But the monthslong hiatus ended up being a blessing, because it gave Germany the freedom to focus on her son’s health and be on hand for countless rounds of chemotherapy, often every day of the week.
Now, she gets to give back to some of those same health care workers who helped her family get through it.
Her company, Livy O’s Catering, was awarded a contract to provide food for a pregame tailgate for 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The deal was a result of NFL Business Connect, which helps developing companies owned by women, minorities and veterans navigate the Super Bowl procurement process and land deals connected to the big game.
More than 1,200 businesses in the Tampa area applied to Business Connect, most of them hoping to land a special events contract with the NFL or, at the very least, expand networking reach and develop skills that could lead to greater business success. Only 714 of those met basic eligibility requirements, and just 208 were selected to participate in the program.
“It was definitely a very worrisome time if you’re an entrepreneur and you invested so much time and so much effort into your business,” said Jessica Eckley, partner and CEO of Crackerjack Media, a public relations and marketing agency that won the bid to work with the host committee. “We’ve made some great connections, people we’ll undoubtedly work with again coming out of this.
“I think that’s been one of our key takeaways. Not just how can we benefit from this Super Bowl and this immediate time frame, but how can we support each other and continue to drive business to each other and support each other.”
Germany welcomed support from anyone and everyone.
When her catering company was allowed to reopen, she scrapped her usual weddings and banquets and pitched to charter schools and private schools. She landed 10 new contracts for the school years, deals that kept the business afloat.
Her business had been eyeing a Super Bowl contract for months and knew that would help. But it was never a given, especially when it looked like the season was teetering at times and when it was clear that coronavirus issues and social distancing rules would limit crowds and stadium capacity.
“It was definitely a roller coaster of, ‘It’s not gonna happen. OK, it’s happening. OK, it’s not gonna happen. OK, it’s happening. And then finally, ‘Oh, shoot, it’s happening soon,’” Germany said.
She secured a letter of agreement last month and started preparing for the most ardent order of her catering career. Even though she had worked with the Department of Agriculture as well as the city, county and state, none of those compared to the NFL.
“We’ve got to be even better than good. We’ve got to be great – and in every area of service,” she said. “For the NFL, everything’s got to be on a level that is skyrocketed to the moon and still has to be this tiptop, perfect thing.”
She had everyone pitch in – friends, relatives and all six of her children. Having fun was the motto for the week, one Germany never imagined would ever happen again that devastating day in the hospital. Mission accomplished.