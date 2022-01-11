Thirty-three-year-old AJ Yawn, father of two and a former college athlete, is now the founder and CEO of ByteChek, the Miami-based cybersecurity startup he established in November 2020.
An automated third-party system that helps companies prove their platforms are secure, ByteChek’s sales process-embedded platform also helps its users grow their businesses.
Yawn’s goal for ByteChek – besides turning it into a billion-dollar company – is inspiring his clients to build something where people enjoy coming to work to solve critical problems for their customers and have fun while doing it.
ByteChek is headquartered in Miami but only 30-40% of its employees are local; the majority of staff members work remotely from all over the country. The company currently has 12 employees but hopes to have at least 17 by the end of this month.
A variety of positions are waiting to be filled; Yawn says he’s primarily looking for students from Florida International University and the University of Miami. He hopes to inspire Miami’s youth and local talent to pursue careers in the field, and believes they could be the future of the city’s tech industry.
Another priority? Maintaining a company workforce comprised of at least 50% minorities or women, which the tech industry as a whole sorely lacks in leadership positions.
“Representation matters,” said Yawn, “and it just doesn’t matter from a numbers perspective, right? It matters that we see people in leadership positions that are empowered to do things.”
Yawn’s vision for ByteChek’s leadership is one of diversity, where one can see people of all genders, races and ethnicities.
“I want it to look like Miami,” he said.
Although Yawn wasn’t raised in Miami, most of his family was. Because his parents grew up in Miami Gardens, he always found himself being pulled toward the city.
“I’ve always envisioned myself living in Miami,” he said. “I don’t know why I knew as a kid that this was going to happen.”
The CEO grew up mostly in California, specifically Camp Pendleton, while his father served in the Marine Corps. He played basketball at El Camino High School in Oceanside, Calif., and again at Florida State University, though he was originally recruited as a football player.
Yawn received a social science degree while at FSU, despite the fact that he was unsure of what he wanted to study because he hoped to become a professional athlete. As a member of the National Guard and Army ROTC, he graduated college prepared to report for duty.
He was a captain in the U.S. Army for six years, where he was a communications officer for a battalion of about 630 soldiers and was in charge of all technology that supported them, from radios to computers to tablets. Even then, Yawn believed that if he applied that experience to the civilian sector, he’d have a great life and a rewarding and respectable job with a lot of flexibility.
Upon leaving the military, he worked for almost four years at a national cybersecurity firm called Coalfire while simultaneously receiving a master’s degree in technology management from Georgetown University.
The cybersecurity compliance requirements – security standards to which businesses must adhere to ensure that the confidentiality and integrity of their data is protected – Yawn worked with and by made him realize that “compliance sucks and I was complicit in making it suck.”
So, he created ByteChek to “make [it] suck less.”
Through ByteChek, Yawn wants to show the world that you really can build a successful company when you have minorities and women in charge. It’s one reason why he’s a founding board member of the National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals.
As a Black CEO, Yawn feels that he has a responsibility to be present, vocal and involved. He expressed that being a Black man in tech has presented inevitable challenges due to a lack of representation.
He shared an example of how his skin color and views were an area of concern when he met with a venture capitalist looking for investors for ByteChek. Going into the meeting, Yawn checked off the boxes of what the firm was looking for: athletes and veterans. However, he was wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, and was told that if BLM was important to him, that would be an issue.
Yawn said that because he is Black, he has always had to perform at higher levels, even in the military. He feels grateful to be in a position today where he can give opportunities to others who look like him, a position he says he does not take lightly.
He also is thankful to have received $3 million in ByteChek’s first round of fundraising, with more than 80% of the money coming from Black investors.
“It just feels different when you’re raising money from people that look like you,” Yawn said.
His children feed his drive to succeed and pay it forward.
“They’re really the motivation behind me doing something crazy like this,” he said. “I’m trying to build a life and legacy for them to be able to do great things in their life as well.”
And because he realized there was another path to achieve his dreams after his dreams of playing professional sports didn’t pan out, part of his mission is showing kids that there is never only one option.
“There’s another way,” said Yawn. “There’s another path to achieving all your dreams and doing all of the things financially and personally that you want to do. You don’t have to be athletic or play a sport to do it.”
His biggest advice to all, athlete or tech, is to never give up. Pointing to himself as an example – someone who says he’s not a software engineer by trade but still managed to become the CEO of a software company – he says that anything is possible if you push through the obstacles.
“I’m not special,” he said. “The only difference between me and anyone else out there that is trying to do something crazy like this, that hasn’t succeeded or hasn’t reached the supposed success that I have, is that I just haven’t quit.”