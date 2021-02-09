While 2020 is over, its repercussions are not. Many entrepreneurs, especially Black business owners, are struggling with mental health issues due to the myriad adversities they have endured – and continue to grapple with.
To help South Florida business owners get back on track, Digital Grass Innovation & Technology, a collective of professionals collaborating to co-create solutions focused on innovation and promoting diversity in technology and entrepreneurial ventures, has announced a new free program, GrowTherapy, which provides individual and group mental wellness sessions with a licensed therapist.
“Many industries were devastated by COVID-19 restrictions,” said Michael Hall, CEO and co-founder of Digital Grass. “The mental health issues that are emerging from lost income and an uncertain future are very serious. Compound financial struggles with the racial issues that plagued the past year, and the traumas can feel overwhelming.”
Grow Therapy will offer six private sessions with a licensed mental health therapist along with six group sessions and a virtual dinner on a first-come, first-served basis. Sessions are limited to 50 people. The program is supported by a Knight Foundation grant; interested business owners must apply online at digigrass.com/growtherapy no later than Feb. 28, 2021.
Said Hall: “We created this program to help participants learn the techniques to help them cope with the past – and create a new game plan for success.”