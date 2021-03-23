At a time where many Americans have lost their jobs and struggle to put food on the table because of the pandemic, entrepreneur Stormy Wellington is stepping up to pay it forward with a food distribution event.
Wellington is a wealth coach and multi-millionaire who overcame a life of poverty, drugs and other obstacles as a teen mom by adopting a business mindset. The New York native owns several boutiques in Miami and has taught women the importance of investments and how to manage their money. Known to many as Pitbull in a skirt, — a reference to the Latin rapper respected for his charitable ways and ability to generate multiple streams of income — Wellington’s mission is to help women all over the world become the best version of themselves through self-improvement workshops and networking opportunities.
The Girl Hold My Hand organization she created in 2017 is tied directly to that mission.
On Thursday, the organization will partner with 1000 Families and Studio 183 for a food drive event at 4 p.m. The event will take place at Studio 183 Lounge, located at 230 NW 183rd St, Miami, FL 33169
Wellington is prepared to feed 1,000 families through the partnership and will also provide household essentials and hygiene products. Community members may attend without signing up.
The entrepreneur is open to serving the community where there’s a need and has led other events around the country to provide resources to people in need. Recently, she led a distribution effort for the homeless community, providing portable showers, warm meals, vitamin supplements and nonperishable food items.
Friday, Wellington will shift focus to help current and future Miami entrepreneurs through a Girl Hold My Hand empowerment conference through the weekend. The conference will equip them with business tools to get to a better place financially. Tickets for the virtual stream can be purchased at www.ghmhevent.com