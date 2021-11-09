General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy.
The company’s announcement Tuesday is the culmination of an arduous, yearslong reshaping of a symbol of American manufacturing might that could signal the end of conglomerates as a whole.
The company has already rid itself of the products most Americans know it for, including its appliances, and last year, the light bulbs that GE had been making since the late 19th century when the company was founded.
GE’s stock became one of the most sought after on Wall Street under Welch, routinely outperforming peers and the broader market. Through the 1990s, it returned 1,120.6% on investments. GE’s revenue grew nearly fivefold during Welch’s tenure, and the company’s value increased 30-fold.
Yet the stock began to lag in the summer of 2001. As the decade came to a close, GE was struck by near ruin with the arrival of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.
Its shares lost 80% of their value from the start of 2008 into the first few months of 2009 and has only recently begun to recover as the company unwinds much of what Welch built. The stock is up almost 30% this year as the asset sales keep coming.
GE’s aviation unit will keep General Electric in the name. GE will spin off its health care business in early 2023 and its energy segment in early 2024.
GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp will become nonexecutive chairman of the health care company. Peter Arduini will serve as president and CEO of GE Healthcare. Scott Strazik will become CEO of the combined renewable energy, power, and digital business. Culp will lead the aviation business along with John Slattery, who will remain its CEO.
GE said Tuesday that it expects operational costs of about $2 billion related to the split, which will require board approval.
The company also announced Tuesday that it expects to lower its debt by more than $75 billion by the end of the year.