NBA icon Isiah Thomas, owner of Cheurlin Champagne, announced that his company, ISIAH International, will invest $3 million into One World Pharma, a U.S.-based pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia.
“Let it be known,” tweeted Thomas, using his favorite hashtag as he announced the deal, “There are few, if any, reliable, industrial scale, global supply chain companies in this space and we intend to be one. I am pleased to initiate this next chapter of growth.”
According to a news release, the investment will fund the expansion of farm operations, additional certifications for THC seeds already approved by the government of Colombia, Global GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) certification and the build-out of a GMP certified state-of-the-art THC/CBD extraction facility.
The funding is expected to allow One World Pharma to significantly increase revenue in the second quarter of 2021 through the increased sale of seeds, newly approved cuttings and extracted oil.
With the investment, Thomas becomes one of the largest minority business owners in the Pan-American cannabis space.
“We could not be more thrilled,” said Dr. Kenneth Perego, OWP’s executive chairman, in a written statement. “When Isiah Thomas assumed the role of CEO, he lent us his good name and his world-renowned leadership and business acumen. Today, he provides the funding for the company to truly execute on its plan to become a leading international supplier of the finest cannabis ingredients.”