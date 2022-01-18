The website COVIDTests.gov is scheduled to officially launch today, following a quiet soft launch by the Biden administration on Tuesday to test the site and work out any bugs.
Americans will be able to request four free at-home COVID-19 tests per residential address on the site through a U.S. Postal Service order form.
It marks the latest step by President Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.
There were isolated reports Tuesday afternoon of issues relating to the website’s address verification tool erroneously enforcing the four-per-household cap on apartment buildings and other multi-unit dwellings, but it was not immediately clear how widespread the issue was.
Public government tracking data showed that at multiple points Tuesday, more than 750,000 people were accessing the website at the same time, but how many orders were placed is not yet known.
Biden announced last month that the U.S. would purchase 500 million at-home tests to launch the program and last week the president announced that he was doubling the order to 1 billion tests.
The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through USPS, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.
Since Saturday, private insurance companies have been required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests, allowing Americans to be reimbursed for tests they purchase at pharmacies and online retailers. That covers up to eight tests per month.