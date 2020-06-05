Miami Lakes, FL - The Orange Bowl Committee and the 2021 CFPNCG Host Committee have partnered with Feeding South Florida at five locations throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties to provide meals to those in need of assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the meal giveaway, the Orange Bowl will aid approximately 30 restaurants that have previously supported the Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration. These efforts are the Orange Bowl’s community response to the pandemic.
“The Orange Bowl has always been responsive to the community’s needs, whether it be hurricane relief, park renovations or back to school supplies,” said Jeff E. Rubin, President and Chair of the Orange Bowl Committee. “Charitable giving and community outreach, along with economic development are central to our mission. We are pleased to play a small part in helping those in need throughout South Florida.”
The meal giveaway will take place at the five Orange Bowl Legacy Parks. Over the last 10 years the Orange Bowl and its partners have invested more than $16.2 million in improvements toward the beautification of the South Florida community at the five parks, as well as recreational activities for residents and their families.
The schedule of meal giveaways is as follows:
- June 5 – Orange Bowl Field at Harris Field Park in the City of Homestead 9-11 a.m.
- June 6 – Orange Bowl Field at Glades Pioneer Park in Belle Glade, Palm Beach County 9-11 a.m.
- June 12 – Orange Bowl Field at Carter Park in the City of Fort Lauderdale 9-11 a.m.
Approximately 30 of the restaurants that have recently participated in the Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration will receive direct financial assistance designed to support employee payroll or other overhead costs. The Orange Bowl will purchase food from other eateries to serve to front-line health care workers. Annual proceeds from the Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration support Make-A-Wish South Florida, Special Olympics of Miami-Dade and Broward, and the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy.
For more information reach out to Mike Liotta at 954-294-6465