The Overtown Beautification Team program employs community members, also known as the “Blue Shirts,” to maintain and landscape Overtown. Program participants provide street cleaning services along the NW 3rd Avenue Business Corridor and surrounding areas, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Miami Times spoke with Shaneetha Omoaka, crew manager, about the positive impacts of the program – it not only keeps streets clean, but improves the lives of residents.
Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Q: As crew manager, what are your duties?
Omoaka: My responsibilities are the overall administration and day-to-day operations. With this position, my communications between the daily outside activities and the needs of CRA are met. I also make sure that I do community outreach and job placements for the “Blue Shirts,” which is what we call our trainees.
Q: What do the Blue Shirts do?
Omoaka: The Blue Shirts have a scope, and that scope tells us the addresses and locations that we’re allowed to go to. We clean up the streets of Overtown by sweeping up debris and trash and whatnot. And in that as well, the Blue Shirts are usually people who are from the community, so we hire people from Overtown to get a job within Overtown to help them become better within themselves. We're a team of two by two and there are 11 people – two supervisors and you have nine training members. With the training members, we have to make sure each street is covered throughout the day.
Q: Are Blue Shirts paid for their work?
Omoaka: Yes, they get paid $12.30 an hour.
Q: What does doing this job mean to you and to the community?
Omoaka: It's a tremendous blessing because I get to get everybody to the next level in their life, not just working, but to get to a new point of life. I love the fact that we have second chances. We don't look at your background at all. And we don't look at you know, your drug testing. We do drug testing, but we don't look at the results like “Okay, you can't fit.” We look at the results to understand where you are so we can help you get to smoking less, you know, drinking less. Get you to where you're not doing the intake so much. And we get hands-on with, what is causing this problem? What happened? I think that's why it's so important to me because I've got a hard life and I've had a great life, too. But we all fall. And this gives you a chance to come back up again. This gives you a chance to step out and say, “I made it. I can do this. I don't have to give up.”
For more details on the Overtown Beautification Team, call 305.377.1952.
This monthly business spotlight is brought to you by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency.