People tend to believe (and take comfort in the idea) that different kinds of crime could never happen to them – including cybercrime – because they’re too smart, too careful and too tech savvy.
The truth is more complicated than that, and Stacker took a look at it.
A 2021 study by the Federal Trade Commission found less than 5% of mass-market consumer fraud victims report their experiences to either the Better Business Bureau or a government agency. The study also described an interesting variation in the inclination of victims of various forms of fraud to report malfeasance in any way.
For example, while 58% of people duped into purchasing a product or service that was never delivered registered a complaint to the vendor, less than 20% of victims of fraudulent credit card insurance or computer repair logged complaints. And overall, only 12% of victims of any form of digital fraud complained to their credit card company, bank or other financial service provider, despite the protections such institutions provide their clientele.
How age comes into play
Older Americans lose more money overall from cyberscams than younger age groups, though younger age groups experience a higher total volume of cybercrimes – meaning that while they cost older folks more cash, there are more young victims than old.
Software company Twingate collected and analyzed information from the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center and the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Sentinel to understand how online crime differed between age groups in 2021.
The FBI receives an average of 2,300 complaints per day about online crime, and the bureau estimates there was almost $7 billion lost to it in 2021 alone. No small potatoes. How it breaks down among the population’s generations provides key insights into how cybercrime affects every American.
Loss by generation
It’s true that the older you get, the more dollars your age group has lost to scams. When you consider the history of the digital world, it really isn’t until you get to the early tip of the 40-49 range that you begin to see people who grew up with the internet as a component part of their lives from an early age. It’s therefore not terribly surprising that those over the age of have suffered the greatest monetary losses to cybercrime:
· Under 20 years old: $101 million
· 20-29 years old: $431 million
· 30-39 years old: $937 million
· 40-49 years old: $1.2 billion
· 50-59 years old: $1.3 billion
· 60+ years old: $1.7 billion
People under the age of 50 lost around $2.7 billion to internet scams in 2021. Losses rise with near uniformity until you reach the over-40 age ranges, where they strike the billions. This begs the question of precisely how cyberthieves are targeting older age groups.
Tailoring the cybercrime to the victim
High-profile, high-cost scams like romance scams and predatory telemarketing are more likely to affect older people, while it’s easy to imagine younger people buying, for example, counterfeit sneakers – a lousy circumstance, but one that might cost $300 instead of $30,000. While younger people are scammed for less cash each time they’re targeted, they’re scammed more frequently, and people in younger age groups are collectively scammed at higher rates than those over age 60:
· Under 20 years old: 182 scammed per million
· 20-29 years old: 1,580 scammed per million
· 30-39 years old: 1,948 scammed per million
· 40-49 years old: 2,181 scammed per million
· 50-59 years old: 1,753 scammed per million
· 60+ years old: 1,198 scammed per million
About 41% of people in their 20s reported losing money to fraud, compared to 18% of people ages 70-79. The number is staggering – it means that 2 in 5 people in their 20s have lost money to fraud. That’s more than 18 million victims nationwide. But it makes sense when you consider the full scope of things that count as cybercrimes.
The social media connection
People in their 40s were the fastest-growing segment of online crime victims, with 44,878 reported incidents in 2017 versus 89,184 in 2021, a 49% increase. That makes them the fastest-growing cybercrime demographic.
Consider the fact that this age range is a key demographic of people who grew up with an older version of the internet, and therefore may likely overestimate their skill set for remaining safe online as technology continues to evolve away from modes and methods of familiarity – most notably with regard to how payment transactions take place and the perceived security surrounding bank and credit card information.
On the other hand, adults under 40 were more than twice as likely to be the victims of social media scams – the most profitable method for scammers, with about $770 million in losses in 2021.
The FTC report indicating $770 million in cybercrime losses over social media in 2021 represents more than 13% of the total amount all age groups scammed for that year. People under 40 are by far the largest group on every major platform, so it might stand to reason that they’re more than twice as likely to fall victim to social media-related scams – which include clickbait and impersonation scams, sweepstakes or lottery scams, and various money-making or "get rich quick" schemes.
What’s interesting about the dollar amount here is that it is not larger, despite the fact that it represents the most profitable means of cybercrime.