“Window of Hope,” a traveling art exhibition coming to Aventura Mall next month, endeavors to paint a positive picture of Haiti amid the country’s ongoing instability and violence with a showcase that puts the work of its skilled artisans in the public eye.
Caribbean Craft, an organization committed to connecting Haitian creatives with an international market in light of their country’s limited economic opportunities, partnered with Aventura Mall to host the exhibition at the Bloomingdale’s court during regular shopping hours, Sept. 1-10.
Now in its fourth installment, the 10-day exhibition at Aventura will feature handcrafted accessories, papier-mâché home décor, paintings and beaded crafts made by 16 Haitian-born and Haitian American artisans. The exhibition doubles as an artisanal market, where participants can gain exposure and sell one-of-a-kind pieces.
“They have the talent and are eager to work but they can’t find the market,” said Magalie Noel Dresse, CEO and founder of Caribbean Craft. “It’s a unique opportunity for us to connect the dots and bring to these communities what people take for granted in other countries, which is the right to work and to have their work exposed, appreciated and purchased. ‘Window of Hope’ creates that bridge.”
Noel Dresse, an industrial engineer whose parents encouraged her to pursue a more practical career instead of venturing into the arts, has always sought to promote the value of craftsmanship.
After graduating with a marketing degree from New York University, Haitian-born Noel Dresse returned home to learn how her engineering background could be of use in the crafts sector.
“I started working for a group that was already doing exports of handicrafts but doing it in a way that they were producing for distributors,” she recalled. “At the end of the day, they were never going to be successful because the margins were too small and the distributors, who were based in the United States, were the ones profiting from the efforts of the whole group.”
Noel Dresse began working trade shows to gain insight into how the market worked, and eventually founded Caribbean Craft nearly 20 years ago to address unemployment in Haiti through artisan training, design support and helping craftspeople navigate export markets.
Since its inception, Caribbean Craft has connected artisans and artists with Restoration Hardware, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, HomeGoods, Anthropologie and Toms Shoes to showcase their talent.
Noel Dresse said the past three years – in which the situation in Haiti grew more dire with the assassination of its president, and an uptick in gang violence and kidnappings – proved difficult for the native artists.
“After three years of a blockage in Haiti, where designers, buyers and investors were and [still are] not taking the risk to come down, this is a unique opportunity for us to step out and go into the world,” she explained. “What people don’t really seem to understand is that this isolation is causing people to shut down or go out of business … some are fortunate enough to leave the country but what happens to the rest of the artisans who cannot do that?”
Just last month, the U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory for Haiti, warning U.S. citizens of kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and poor health care infrastructure in the island nation.
Noel Dresse says the upcoming exhibition will not dwell on the current situation in Haiti. Instead, it aims to inspire Haitian citizens and the diaspora to remain hopeful of the country’s future.
“We collectively have decided not to talk too much about the despair in Haiti because this is something that gets people tired,” she said. “The only piece that will be reflecting how we all feel is called the Agony Collection. You will see the tears but you also see a smile. It’s because we are remaining hopeful. It’s hard today but we are really optimistic.”
Window of Hope is the name of the exhibition and also a growing network of Caribbean artists traveling the world spreading positive messages and sharing rich cultures through their art. In addition to Noel Dreese, the network includes Dominique Ambroise, Gianni Acra, Kiana Dresse, Cookie Villard, Makeda, Claudia Apaid, Daphne Meyer, Nicolas Vorbe, Evelyne Behrmann, Nathalie Martin Schettini, Regine Alexandre and Raina Forbin.
“What I really wanted to do after these past three years, where all of the sector has been struggling because we were completely cut off to the world because of what was going on, was come up with a new idea where we focus on building alliances,” said Noel Dresse.
The network, which began in January with just four artists, quickly grew to 14. Works from the 14 artists and three unnamed guests will be on display at the mall.
“This is the first time ever that an artist collection will be presented at Aventura. We are excited for many reasons,” said Noel Dresse. “We know that some people out of Aventura are very big supporters of Haiti and this is giving us a lot of hope because we see that we are not isolated … the second thing is the visibility that this is going to have. Finally, we’re getting the opportunity to show what we can offer.”
An online marketplace for the Aventura exhibition will let those who can’t visit “Window of Hope” in person support the artisans and have purchased items shipped directly to them.
Noel Dresse says another exhibition is scheduled for Sept. 16-26 at Green Space Miami at 7200 Biscayne Boulevard. The organization is also in the process of finalizing details for its first exhibition outside of the U.S. later this year in Brazil.
“It’s up to us to make an effort to go forward [and] not wait for anybody else to come solve our problems,” said Noel Dresse. “I’ve been working with thousands of young people across the country doing what we call asset-based community development training, so people understand our responsibility toward our country.”