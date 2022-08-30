It should be no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic drove millions of people to make a conscious effort to prioritize wellness.
With a “health is wealth” mindset, two South Florida entrepreneurs seized upon the moment to further their respective missions to promote healthy living with businesses that respond to an ever-increasing desire to engage in acts of self-care – something many in Black and brown communities considered a luxury up until 2020.
Whether buying or making your own affirmation candle at the Moonflower Essentials boutique or whipping up a healthy smoothie with one of The Transformation Factory’s fruit-flavored sea moss gels, Marianne “May Reign” Ritchey and Alexiou Gibson have something for anyone looking to renew their mind, body and soul.
Lighting the way
For Ritchey, who was born and raised in Miami Gardens, the passion for helping others find an outlet for self-care began a decade ago.
Moonflower Essentials, featured in The Miami Times 2020 Holiday Gift Guide series, got its start as an online candle company with a collection of hand-poured soy candles. The business quickly expanded to include handmade soap, body butter, affirmation and aromatherapy candles, wax melts, stress-relieving bath tea, bath bombs, foam wash, apparel and products for men such as beard butter.
Now, a newly opened brick-and-mortar store located in the state’s largest majority-Black city will increase accessibility to Ritchey’s self-care products. Located at 17942 NW 27th Ave. in Miami Gardens, the store is the first Black-owned candle bar and self-care boutique in the area.
“I’m enthusiastic about self-care and teaching people how to take that time to prioritize themselves and their busy lives when dealing with anxiety, depression and a lot of other things in our community,” said Ritchey, who suffered from bouts of depression as a young girl. “Self-care is one way that we can attack those things. It’s our bridge to wealth.”
Though Moonflower Essentials realized some success over the years, it wasn’t until the pandemic – a time when mental health awareness was at an all-time high and millions of South Floridians were stuck at home – that the company began to soar.
“There is opportunity in chaos,” explained Ritchey. “(My sales) numbers were growing and I couldn’t believe what was happening online. I was masking up and taking orders to the post office almost every day. I got a big influx of online orders because of COVID.”
Since then, Ritchey opened up a pop-up location at a kiosk inside Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines and has begun offering candle classes for DIY candle-making, in addition to opening the storefront less than two months ago.
She raised the funds for the store using capital from the kiosk.
“I felt like this (industry) was where I was needed in my community,” said the former child support case worker. “This is how I can show up in my community and say, ‘Hey, this is not just for the affluent.’ There are many candle bars all throughout Miami but they are mostly in more affluent neighborhoods. I wanted to bring this experience, as well as an upscale self-care boutique, to my community.”
The boutique will soon feature poetry nights with spoken word by Ritchey herself and other guests, team-building activities, and space rental options for workshops, training and business meetings.
Physical wellness as self-care
While Ritchey’s business focuses primarily on the mental-emotional aspect of self-care, Gibson’s Transformation Factory prioritizes physical wellness.
Gibson, born and raised in the Bahamas, battled health issues linked to being overweight for more than a decade. At one point, his physician told him that he would not live to see his thirties and was “too far gone” to make significant changes to his health.
Turning to a fitness and plant-based lifestyle, a determined and disciplined Gibson began his 250-pound weight-loss journey.
“I went through a full transformation mentally and physically on my own. The Transformation Factory was created to help others do the same,” said Gibson, explaining the inspiration behind launching his business. “It was created to help people become the best versions of themselves – whether that’s physically, mentally or financially.”
Transformation Factory, operating as an online store based in Palm Beach County, sells a line of wildcrafted sea moss gels, sea moss capsules and raw seaweed. His goal is to market these products while promoting a wellness mindset through healthy eating and better lifestyle choices.
At just 2 years old, the company has already garnered recognition from celebrities like comedian superstar Kevin Hart, a $600,000 deal with American billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban and a social media following of 100,000.
“[Throughout] the pandemic, I’ve always made sea moss gel for my home,” said Gibson, who had added the algae to his health regimen. “It has most of the essential minerals that the human body needs to survive and thrive. The goal was to make sure that everyone’s immune system was very high.”
Because sea moss is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, Gibson soon received requests for the homemade gel from health care workers looking to boost their immune systems during the COVID outbreak. And what began as a way to share his formula with those who worked on the frontlines soon emerged into a thriving business, as people outside the health care industry sought to purchase the product.
Soon, Gibson landed himself a spot on ABC’s “Shark Tank” investment series seeking $500,000 from one of the “sharks” in exchange for 5% equity in his business. Transformation Factory was the only company to score a deal on the season 13 finale, which aired earlier this year.
Cuban and Hart, who made a guest appearance for the show’s finale, agreed to invest $100,000 more than what Gibson requested.
Though the funds will help kickstart expansion efforts, Gibson said the knowledge he stands the gain from the investors and networking opportunities is the more valuable part of the deal.
“The sea moss community is a growing niche and a growing industry, and this was the time that it was going to have a public national stage like ‘Shark Tank,’” said Gibson, noting that most businesses in the industry are Black- and Caribbean-owned. “I wanted to make sure that if I did take the deal, I took a deal that wasn’t on the low end, or a bad deal that would send a message that for us to make it in our community, as Black people, we have to accept or take the bad deals.”
Before going on the show, his company already had millions of dollars in sales, according to Gibson. But once the episode aired, five months' worth of orders poured in, in just three hours.
“Our success stems from a combination of things, but mainly because we were able to turn something that’s not easy to digest into something delicious yet still provides health benefits,” explained Gibson.
“We have a very high return-customer rate because people really love our formula,” he continued. “Everyone that knows about sea moss knows that it's very good for you, but because it's from the ocean it has naturally a fishy smell and taste. The way that my business formulates the gel is so delicious that toddlers ask their parents for more, especially our fruit-infused flavors.”
The gels have various applications, including but not limited to being used as face masks and beard and hair conditioners, as well as in cooking, teas, coffees and smoothies.
“The Transformation Factory right now is a lot bigger than just a sea moss-selling company,” said Gibson, who disclosed a goal of selling internationally and opening a storefront location sometime next year. “A lot of projects are currently in the works to tap into other industries and niches but under the same umbrella of The Transformation Factory.”
Ritchey, who did not receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments into Moonflower Essentials, said success may look different across businesses.
“I’m not a college graduate; there are a lot of things that I don’t know about business,” she said. “There are a lot of people fluent in grant writing or just know who to go to or ask for funding. I’m getting there. But in the meantime, I didn’t want to hold off on my dream. What I’ve been able to create over these past few years [despite] what I don’t know is what amazes me every day.”
Gibson said success means building something that can be passed down for generations.
“You can build wealth but have poor health and not be here to enjoy everything that you built, or not be here long enough to solidify your business to a point where it can become generational and self-sufficient without you,” he said, stressing the importance of health for Black communities and entrepreneurs. “You see a lot of owners pass down their business only for it to crumble shortly after that, and it's because systems and processes weren't in place. They didn’t have time to do it before they died.”
Visit MoonflowerEssentials.store or SeaMossTransformation.com for products.