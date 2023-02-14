It’s been a bumpy ride for mortgage companies lately. Some lenders have gone out of business, merged with other companies or narrowed their focus, and more changes are likely in 2023. But what does this all mean for you, the borrower?
What’s behind the shakeout?
A key factor: higher mortgage rates. Home loan demand plummeted last year as the Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate to control inflation and mortgage rates spiked in turn. Higher mortgage rates shrink buying power, so elevated rates shut out some prospective homebuyers, already squeezed by eye-popping home prices.
For homeowners who had locked in historically low rates in prior years, the spike removed money-saving incentives to refinance their mortgages.
As a result, fewer people applied for mortgages; applications to buy homes dropped almost 40% year over year in the last few months of 2022, and refinance applications were down almost 90%, according to a December Mortgage Bankers Association forecast report.
What if my lender goes bust?
If the lender that issued your loan goes out of business or bankrupt after the mortgage has closed, you’ll be unaffected as the loan terms will stay the same.
If your lender runs into trouble and can’t fund the loan when you’re a week or two away from closing, the company likely will work with you to find another lender, says Mark Indelicato, a bankruptcy attorney and partner with Thompson Coburn Hahn & Hessen in New York.
“What I’ve seen so far in the industry is the players work together to make sure that the borrowers themselves are not hurt,” he said, and added that he doesn’t expect to see a big wave of mortgage company bankruptcies. “It’s not so bad that you’re going to see the wholesale bankruptcies like you saw of mortgage originators in 2007 and 2008.”
What happens when lenders merge?
Don’t be surprised to hear more about mortgage company mergers. Even so, if your lender does merge with another, it will have little direct impact on you. Your loan terms will stay the same if it merges with or is acquired by another company.
My mortgage servicer changed – now what?
Your mortgage servicer is the company that processes payments and manages the loan, and you’ll be notified of where to send your payments if it changes. The notices will tell you when the old servicer will stop accepting payments and when the new servicer will start accepting payments, and it will provide the new servicer’s contact information.
Will layoffs compromise customer service?
Not necessarily. Mortgage company layoffs generally correspond to lower loan volume; there’s less work to go around, so fewer employees are needed.
Regardless of what’s happening in the industry, customer service is a key feature to consider when shopping for lenders. Many lenders offer a streamlined online application process. But even with robust digital tools available, you should be able to reach a human to help you through the process.
Is a housing crash or mortgage crisis inevitable?
No, says Selma Hepp, chief economist at property analytics company CoreLogic.
“Consumers should not be concerned about a potential crash as the one we saw during the Great Recession for a number of reasons,” she said, referencing the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Lending standards have been strict in recent years, and a lot of buyers made sizable down payments, Hepp noted. In addition, most homeowners now have a lot of home equity, thanks to rising home prices.
“That means that even if they lose a job, they are not forced into a foreclosure but can instead sell their home at a profit,” she said.
Hepp doesn’t expect a huge wave of homes coming on the market. Many people bought their properties or refinanced when rates were low, so they have an incentive to stay put.
Given the limited supply of homes for sale, experts generally don’t expect average home prices to fall steeply as they did in 2008 and 2009.