Imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, formerly one of the world’s largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned. Hours later, the trading firm said there had been “unauthorized access” and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished.
Why did FTX go bankrupt?
Customers fled over fears about whether FTX had sufficient capital, and it agreed to sell itself to rival crypto exchange Binance. But the deal fell through while Binance’s due diligence on FTX’s balance sheet was still pending.
FTX had valued its assets between $10 billion to $50 billion; it and dozens of affiliated companies – including founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research – filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware Friday.
Was it hacked, too?
FTX confirmed Saturday there had been unauthorized access to its accounts, hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Exactly how much money is involved is unclear, but analytics firm Elliptic estimated Saturday that $477 million was missing from the exchange. FTX’s new CEO John Ray III said it was switching off the ability to trade or withdraw funds and taking steps to secure customers’ assets.
Is my bitcoin safe?
People who own bitcoin should be OK if they keep them off exchanges such as FTX that effectively work as a “crypto-casino gambling website,” said Cory Klippsten, the CEO of financial services firm Swan Bitcoin.
“Any exchange is a security risk,” he said, and added that a better option is to take control of your digital assets.
“With bitcoin, you have the option to take self-custody and take your coins off the exchange,” he said.
Is FTX being investigated?
The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement Sunday it was working with Bahamas securities regulators to “investigate if any criminal misconduct occurred” involving the exchange, which moved its headquarters to the country last year. Before the bankruptcy filing, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission had begun examining FTX to determine whether criminal activity or securities offenses were committed, according to a person familiar with matter who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.
What are the repercussions?
Companies that backed FTX are writing down investments, and the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies have fallen. Politicians and regulators are calling for stricter oversight of the unwieldy industry.
FTX had entered into a number of sports-related deals, some of which are crumbling. The NBA’s Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX, and will rename the team’s arena. Earlier Friday, Mercedes said it would immediately remove FTX logos from its Formula One cars.