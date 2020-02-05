Over 200 women affiliated with professional sports were treated to a private brunch at The Colony Hotel. Sabirah Rayford, WPTV Channel 5 reporter, welcomed the well-dressed and well-heeled ladies to Palm Beach.
“On behalf of The Palm Beaches, a thriving destination of culture, diversity and development, we are honored to celebrate and recognize the community of women who shape sports,” said Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO, Discover The Palm Beaches.”
Many female local officials shared event remarks including Verdenia Baker, Palm Beach County administrator, who made history when she became the first Black American and woman administrator for Palm Beach County, when chosen in 2015. Baker shared that Palm Beach County leads with the number of players that grew up in Palm Beach County and play in the NFL.
Supporting the efforts of the many NFL players who call Florida their home is The National Football Players Women Association, which was co-founded by Irene Pridgen (Henry Lawrence, three-time Super Bowl champion, tackle, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders 1974-1986)) and Sylvia Mackey, widow of Super Bowl V champion, John Mackey, tight end for the Baltimore Colts (1963-1971) and San Diego Chargers (1972). The NFPWA educates women about the business of football, life on and off the field, and the role and influence of women in players’ lives.
The women were also treated to a musical performance by students from Dreyfoos School of the Arts and concluded their day with a VIP shopping experience at the flagship Lilly Pulitzer store on Worth Avenue.