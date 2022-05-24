This Wed., May 25, between 6-8 p.m., Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon will host the ‘Local Business Engagement Workshop 2022’ at the Joseph Caleb Center, meeting room #110, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, FL 33142.
The event is designed to educate the public about how to become a registered Miami-Dade County vendor. Held in collaboration with The Miami- Dade County Internal Services Department, the workshop also will address bidding opportunities. Participants will hear from the Strategic Procurement Division and Small Business Division on goods and services purchased by the county and how to become eligible for the pre-qualification pool.
Businesses of all sizes and disciplines are encouraged to attend. To RSVP, contact 305-375-5773 or ISD-VSS@miamidade.gov. For more information, visit www.miamidade.gov/localvendor.