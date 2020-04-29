It goes without saying that we are living in times of uncertainty due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19. But one thing is for certain, we all miss the little things we once were able to do…. like going out to eat, hanging with our friends, going to the beach and of course being able to watch or attend live sporting events.
With an abundance of nightlife here in South Florida, Floridians certainly have taken sports for granted, thereby garnering us the moniker of bandwagon fans.
The old adage “that you don’t miss something until it is gone,” is real talk right now.
But that is neither here nor there, as we are all in the same no-live-sports boat.
And boy do we miss sports.
We have been left to our own devices of entertaining ourselves. And that doesn’t seem to be going so well, as there is only so much Netflix that one can watch.
We are still left “jonesing” for sports.
Since social distancing has become the new norm, we have been thrown into a continuous loop of “throwback Thursday”, where every day happens to be Thursday in our new realm of sports-world consumption.
Rewind and press play. We have been subjected to an endless vault of ESPN’S classic games from baseball to golf to basketball to football.
The show or rather sports must go on.
I will say however, that ESPN’s advanced airing of Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” is like a tall drink of water for some thirsty sports fans.
The sports-documentary series is allowing fans to relive the final championship season of the Chicago Bulls. And whether you love Jordan or hate him, you can’t help but respect what the G.O.A.T. brought to the game. And if we’re keeping it real, everyone wanted to be like Mike, from his NIKE shoe game to his actual game on the court.
For us old heads, it like a fond trip down memory lane. And for the millennials, they get to witness the legend and his greatness in action.
This truly is must-watch ESPN television! And about 6.1 million people agreed with me on that.
I don’t’ know about you, but I’m keeping my popcorn and champagne ready—the one snack that I haven’t burnt myself out on during these stay-at-home-pandemic-lockdown times.
The 10-part miniseries features some new all-access footage of the Bulls during that 1997-1998 season of their dynasty and infuses some candid and emotional new interviews from His Airness. From the visuals to the soundtrack selections thus far, it has been a perfect blend of two loves (sports and music) taking us down this riveting road of memory lane.
This docuseries is by far the freshest thing that has come to the sports table in a while and maybe for the foreseeable future.
Just from the first two episodes alone, Kendrick Perkins summed up what we are all probably thinking amidst this sports drought when he posted “The whole country would stay up until 4 a.m. to finish it [the documentary series] tonight!!!! I know I would.”
Indeed, as sports fans--we all needed this. Almost two months without sports and we reek of desperation. We are craving for anything sports right now.
As minus live sports, we have been thrust into this virtual sports reality for new sports content. Virtual games such as NBA2K, or a game of H.O.R.S.E. with some of our favorite NBA players or the Territory Trot Virtual 5K run with the Florida Panthers have been our only source for creative sports entertainment. All have been mildly entertaining, but hey, at least the winnings are providing some much-needed aide in support of COVID relief efforts.
Over the weekend, the NFL threw their virtual hat into the ring as they embarked upon their first virtual draft. The theme for this year’s 2020 NFL draft was [hope].
Fitting, as I think we all could use a little bit of that right now.
The draft was a hit with the fans and with families and players getting to see their NFL dreams come true. It lacked a bit of the fire and excitement that we would have gotten from the event being held live in Las Vegas as scheduled. And it was also hard to feel the emotions of it all; in part due to the time delay of the video, minus the players walk across the stage to hold up the jersey of their new team and the virtual hugs, but none-the-less sports fans thirst was being quenched.
And the biggest news for sports fans here in South Florida is that hope has been restored.
Though the coaching staff will deny it, tanking for Tua worked.
As the Miami Dolphins reeled in the new face of the franchise, their franchise quarterback—Tua Tagovailoa!
Oh, thank goodness, because Dolphin fans couldn’t take another dismal losing season like this last one, especially without hope. Hope is exactly what Tua brings.
And whether he makes it onto the field this season or not (with this season pending due to COVID-19), right now, right this very moment… everything is alright with the Dolphans’ virtual and real-world sports universe.