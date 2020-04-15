Social distancing mandates will never halt the creative energy owned by artists. While the COVID-19 pandemic has altered plans for the National Water Dance under the direction of founder Dale Andree’s, the fourth annual celebration will still take place, virtually, on Saturday, April 18 at 4 p.m. EST.
NWD is a nationwide and initiative that unifies America’s dance community while protecting the environmental interest of water. Dancers from across the country will perform together, virtually, in their bathtub, at their sink, in their pool, at a location of their choice by or near water, if even just a glass of water! Everyone will join together, uniting, to celebrate and take responsibility for protecting our water.
Performing in Miami, thus far, with more local companies, schools and arts organizations joining will be Andree’s NWD Projects, plus Jubilation Dance Ensemble directed by Michelle Grant-Murray, coordinator of dance at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, which has participated since the first National Water Dance, along with her Oiujimi Dance Theatre, Dance Now, and Conchita Espinosa’s Dance Academy.
“National Water Dance has taken on an additional meaning this year because of our forced isolation,” said Ms. Andree.
“Our digital world houses our collective spirit and more than ever we feel the need to offer that space for dancers to move together while a part and to feel that their physical expression still has a voice in the cacophony of voices struggling to be heard.”
For the 2020 Festival, Ms. Andree had planned to bring together more than 100 dance ensembles from across the country to dance simultaneously outdoors by any water site nearby- a river, a bay, a lake, the ocean- and for the first time at the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington, DC. - at 4 p.m. EST on Saturday April 18.
Here in Miami, dancers were planning to gather and dance at Historic Virginia Key Beach, as part of MDC Live Arts’s ECOCultura Fest. For the 2020 National Water Dance, however, each dancer will create their own personal response integrating the shared movement phrase, learned via the project’s social media accounts, and will post their solos to Instagram and Facebook, as well as shared via specific hashtags.
Dancers can also livestream themselves separately via Instagram or Facebook, or will join with another group to create 2 dimensional choreography via Zoom, from which they will livestream directly to the National Water Dance website.
Groups will have the opportunity to livestream directly to National Water Dance’s website through Zoom and Youtube, “challenging themselves to the choreographic task of creating 3- dimensional choreography for a 2-dimensional screen,” said Ms. Andree.
"My desire for creating National Water Dance was to inspire dances of all ages to connect with the environment and use the physical energy of dance to bring awareness to water, and the issues around it,” said Ms. Andree. “As many have said, the corona virus will eventually dissipate but climate change goes on and we don’t want to forget about how we move from this point forward. Because of this abrupt stop to the economies around the world and ours in particular we have a chance to make real change when we restart. We’re dancing for that and we’re dancing because that is what we do and it feels like the ability to keep creating with joy and together is one of the most important things that we can do.”
For more information, please visit nationalwaterdance.org. The mission of NWD Projects, Inc. is to produce and present quality artistic productions and to promote dance as a voice for environmental awareness through collaboration with the educational and environmental communities.