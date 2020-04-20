Dante Lee, a Black entrepreneur and media mogul, has finalized a major procurement deal with one of China’s largest and most reliable manufacturers of face shields.
Face shields, unlike face masks, are not being regulated by the Chinese or U.S. governments and are much easier to get through customs. For this reason, Lee has secured a procurement deal for 1 million high quality units, and is looking for entrepreneurs and retailers who are interested in making large purchases.
The laboratory-grade face shields are made using PET, the same material that is used to make a typical plastic bottle or food container. They have proven to be effective in blocking viruses, bacterias and germs, and are often used in combination with N95 or KN95 face masks.
Thousands of hospitals, clinics and government agencies across the country are already using them, but there remains a nationwide shortage.
Lee says that via his company, Dante Lee International, he can help entrepreneurs, investors and retailers to purchase the face shields at just $2 per unit and have them delivered anywhere in the U.S. or Canada within three to seven business days with free shipping.
The minimal order is just 500 face shields, but his company is already in negotiations with companies that are purchasing 20,000 units of PPE equipment or more.
Lee, AKA The Revenue Doctor, is the founder of Diversity City Media/ Dante Lee International, which owns a global portfolio of premium web sites and blogs. His company produces BlackNews.com, BlackPR.com, BlackJobs.com, BlackScholarships.org, and 15 other profitable web properties.
His website BlackBusiness.com has quickly grown into becoming one of the most popular online destinations for Black business content, with many of the stories on the web site have gone viral — surpassing thousands of shares on social media, and millions of page views.
For more details and/or to place an order, those interested should visit www.TheChinaBro.com or contact Dante Lee International directly at 614-595-6063. He can also be reached at info@thechinabro.com