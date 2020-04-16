Hospitals are over capacity and understaffed. Healthcare workers are overworked with an increasing number becoming patients themselves due to the shortage of proper protective equipment and long-term exposure. Even more troubling, healthcare employees are put in the position of making life or death decisions concerning who gets proper care and who does not.
The Noble Touch, a New York City based non-profit organization specializing in bioenergetic medicine wellness services is offering “Power Up Your Immune System” sessions to support the respiratory and mental health needs of the community during the COVID-19 global pandemic. With an overburdened healthcare system, helping communities to access Pranic Healing, a bio-energetic medicine system is an overlooked opportunity and The Noble Touch, staffed by over 50 trained volunteer bioenergetic practitioners (primarily Black and Latino) is ready to bridge that gap.
The Noble Touch is combatting COVID-19 from an energetic perspective. This virus is alive and has a pulse that beats strong. Communities living under extreme stress, anxiety, and fear are essentially feeding the energy of the virus. People have lost income, and are concerned about how they will pay their rent, how they will purchase food, and live from day to day. “People are running out of options and Pranic Healing is a great alternative because this method can be done remotely, meaning you don’t need to see us in person. And bioenergetic medicine is a perfect complement to allopathic medicine,” said Jeffrey Vincent Noble, Founder and CEO of The Noble Touch.
“Power Up Your Immune System” wellness sessions are conducted online and designed to strengthen energetically the respiratory system and reduce the mental health stressors brought on by COVID-19. As one participant shared, “I was feeling very stressed with chest tightness and anxiety. I could not relax and felt like I was fighting a cold. After the session, I was pleasantly surprised. The tightness and anxiety were completely gone. I felt light and relaxed. That night, I slept very well and awoke feeling recharged and rested.”
Since March, The Noble Touch has had five wellness sessions serving nearly 400 people. They look forward to supporting the overall wellness of underserved communities across the country impacted by COVID-19. For more information on upcoming pop-ups, please contact us at info@thenobletouch.com.
Founded in 2010, The Noble Touch, a 501(c)3 non-profit provides holistic approaches to health and wellness to transform the mind, body and spirit. TNT is quickly becoming the leading provider of bio-energetic healing services in limited resourced communities across New York City. The ultimate goal is to introduce and help people embrace the concept and benefits of bio-energetic medicine which is non-toxic, preventive, restorative and complementary to allopathic medicine. Learn more at www.TheNobleTouch.com.