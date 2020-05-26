TALLAHASSEE --- State agencies updated a variety of numbers Monday related to the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:
--- 51,746: Total number of cases.
--- 879: Increase in cases from a Sunday count.
--- 2,252: Deaths of Florida residents.
--- 1,398: State prison inmates who have tested positive.
--- 70: Increase in inmates who have tested positive from a Sunday count.
--- 285: Inmates who have tested positive at Homestead Correctional Institution, the most in the state.
--- 201: Inmates who have tested positive at Liberty Correctional Institution, the second-highest total in the state.
--- 253: Corrections workers who have tested positive.
--- 51: Workers at South Bay Correctional Facility who have tested positive, the most in the state.
--- 22: Workers at Homestead Correctional Institution who have tested positive, the second-highest total in the state.
--- 31.4: Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.
--- 29.7: Percentage of available adult intensive-care unit beds available statewide.
Sources: Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.
This report was provided by The News Service of Florida