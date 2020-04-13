Chef Ivan Dorvil prepared and delivered some his most popular dishes: braised okra turkey, smoked collard greens and rice djon-djon. North Miami Beach elected-officials helped him show gratitude to healthcare heroes at Jackson North Medical Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Chef Ivan Dorvil provides soul food meals for healthcare heroes in North Miami Beach amid COVID-19 pandemic
